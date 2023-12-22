Matt Lucas Says Media Reports Of A Little Britain Reboot Are Bullshit - Noise11.com

Little Britain co-creator Matt Lucas says that stories circulating in the media in the past 24 hours about a Little Britain reboot are false.

The UK’s The Sun seems to be the source of the false story (surprise, surprise) after it took comments by Matt Lucas out of context. Matt Lucas spoke to The Sun about a new project he was working on with Little Britian co-creator David Walliams and even said the project was going to be different to Little Britain.

Lucas posted to X, “Sorry to disappoint you (or delight you) but the stories in the papers about me and David writing a new series of Little Britain are not true. We’re working on a different idea”.

Sorry to disappoint you (or delight you) but the stories in the papers about me and David writing a new series of Little Britain are not true. We’re working on a different idea. — Matt Lucas HQ (@RealMattLucas) December 21, 2023

40 episodes of Little Britain were aired between 2003 and 2006.

