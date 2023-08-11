 Matt James of Mashd N Kutcher Reveals His Cancer Diagnosis - Noise11.com
Matt Minor of Mash N Kutcher

Matt Minor of Mash N Kutcher

Matt James of Mashd N Kutcher Reveals His Cancer Diagnosis

by Paul Cashmere on August 11, 2023

in News

Matt James of Mashd N Kutcher has gone public with news that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

In a statement Matt said,

“Hi everyone, some unfortunate news, I have been diagnosed with cancer – specifically Multiple Myeloma, which forms in blood cells inside the bone marrow. This was unexpected as I was otherwise healthy, however it has spread throughout my body causing multiple breaks in my arms ribs and more. Over the immediate months we will hit this from every angle with chemotherapy and extensive treatment ahead.

I created the MNK project in 2012, with the goal of making exciting music and showcasing talented bandmates through the live shows, thankfully this can continue. For now I’ll be absent from social media and touring, however my energy and focus will be writing and producing the records, plus curating and programming the music and visuals for the live shows, which the talented collective of MNK members will perform as they always have.

Later this month MNK is headed to Asia for some headline shows then back for Australia in September, dates will be announced soon. Music wise I’m returning to the roots of of the project. If you enjoyed Sunshine or On My Mind you’ll love the next releases.

In summary, the road ahead is challenging but I’m very fortunate to have an amazing support network of family, close friends and colleagues, right now I’m physically weak but mentally strong, and I’ll be giving this everything I’ve got. Love you all” ❤️ Matthew

Mashd N Kutcher (aka MNK) are Australian dance duo Matt Minor and Adam Morris.They first charted in Australia in 2014 with Do It Now.

In 2015 Mashd N Kutcher had a second hit with ‘My Sunshine’.

In 2020, with news of a pandemic, Mashd N Kutcher entered the charts once again with ‘Get On The Beers’ but this time with the Premier of Victoria, Dan Andrews.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Amy Shark
Amy Shark Cancels US Tour For Urgent Surgery

Amy Shark has had to cancel her upcoming American tour due to urgent surgery.

2 days ago
Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West Performs For First Time Since His Racist Rant

Kanye West performed for the first time since his antisemitism controversy on Monday.

3 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Leads VMA Nominations

MTV today revealed the highly-anticipated nominations for the 2023 “VMAs,” celebrating artists whose cultural impact and work during the last 12 months have transformed the music industry and cultivated global conversations.

3 days ago
Paloma Faith, Noise11.com music news
Paloma Faith and Husband Split

Paloma Faith has confirmed her split from her husband Leyman Lahcine.

4 days ago
Noise11 The 1975 photo by Ian Laidlaw
The 1975 Threatened With Legal Action Over Cancelled Malaysian Show

The 1975 have been threatened with legal action over the cancellation of a Malaysian festival.

4 days ago
Lost Prophets at Soundwave Ian Watkins photo Ros O'Gorman
Lostprophets Singer and Paedophile Ian Watkins Attacked In Prison

Paedophile Ian Watkins, the former lead singer of Lostprophets, has been taken to hospital after being bashed in prison. His condition is listed as serious.

4 days ago
DMA'S Photo by Kalpesh Lathigra
DMA’s Have Added A Whole Lot of Guests To Their Line-up

DMA’s have announced a whole lot of special guests for their Australian tour and it’s a long list.

4 days ago