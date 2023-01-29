Maxi Jazz Laid To Rest In South London - Noise11.com

Maxi Jazz has been laid to rest. Maxi Jazz, whose real name was Maxwell Fraser, died on December 24, 2022 at the age of 65 and his bandmates have revealed that his funeral has now taken place.

They wrote on Faithless’ Facebook page on Friday (27.01.23): “We wanted to let you know that Maxi’s funeral was held today in his hometown South London. It was kept private following the wishes of his family.

“We welcome his Faithless family to raise a glass and celebrate Maxi’s life together, wherever you are in the world. If you are moved to contribute anything, Maxi’s wish was not for flowers, but for donations to Centrepoint. Centrepoint is an amazing charity that provides accommodation and support to homeless people in the UK. Please follow this link if you wish to donate: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/maxwell-fraser

“We would also like to say a huge thank you all for all the beautiful messages, amazing art and love for Maxi that you have shared. They are hugely appreciated.

“Upon each other we all depend, message end.”

Maxi was the founding Faithless member and fronted the band from 1995 until its breakup in 2011.

He reunited with his bandmates Sister Bliss and Rollo in 2015 but left the band one year later.

They shared the news of his death on Facebook, writing: “We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died last night. He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and message to our music.

“He was also a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible. It was an honour and, of course, a true pleasure to work with him.

“He was a brilliant lyricist, a DJ, a Buddhist , a magnificent stage presence, car lover, endless talker, beautiful person, moral compass and genius.

“Rollo, Sister Bliss x.”

