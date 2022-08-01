Me First and The Gimme Gimmes Australian Tour Dates - Noise11.com

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes have a stack of Australian and New Zealand shows in 2023.

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes features a main line-up of Joey Cape (Lagwagon) on guitar, Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters) on lead guitar, Dave Raun (Lagwagon) on the drums, Fat Wreck-head-honcho/NOFX main-dude Fat Mike, and crooner, Spike Slawson.

However, they all have standins in case their other band wants them at the time. Jonny ‘2 Bags’ Wickersham from Social Distortion, John Reis from Rocket From The Crypt, CJ Ramone from The Ramones and Pinch from The Damned are called on whenever a fill-in is needed.

Who will be in Australia and New Zealand? Who knows! You’ll have to turn up at a show to find out.

Me First and the Gimme Gimme dates:

Australia

3 February, Wollongong, Uni Bar

4 February, Sydney, Metro Theatre

5 February, Sydney, Schooner of Later Harbour Cruise

7 February, Canberra, The Basement

8 February, Gold Coast, Miami Marketta

10 February, Brisbane, Princess Theatre

11 February, Melbourne, Northcote Theatre

12 February, Torquay, Torquay Hotel

14 February, Perth, Rosemount Hotel

15 February, Adelaide, Lions Arts Factory

New Zealand

17 February, Wellington, San Fran

18 February, Auckland, Studio

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

