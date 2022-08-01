 Me First and The Gimme Gimmes Australian Tour Dates - Noise11.com
Me First and The Gimme Gimmes

Me First and The Gimme Gimmes Australian Tour Dates

by Paul Cashmere on August 2, 2022

in News

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes have a stack of Australian and New Zealand shows in 2023.

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes features a main line-up of Joey Cape (Lagwagon) on guitar, Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters) on lead guitar, Dave Raun (Lagwagon) on the drums, Fat Wreck-head-honcho/NOFX main-dude Fat Mike, and crooner, Spike Slawson.

However, they all have standins in case their other band wants them at the time. Jonny ‘2 Bags’ Wickersham from Social Distortion, John Reis from Rocket From The Crypt, CJ Ramone from The Ramones and Pinch from The Damned are called on whenever a fill-in is needed.

Who will be in Australia and New Zealand? Who knows! You’ll have to turn up at a show to find out.

Me First and the Gimme Gimme dates:

Australia
3 February, Wollongong, Uni Bar
4 February, Sydney, Metro Theatre
5 February, Sydney, Schooner of Later Harbour Cruise
7 February, Canberra, The Basement
8 February, Gold Coast, Miami Marketta
10 February, Brisbane, Princess Theatre
11 February, Melbourne, Northcote Theatre
12 February, Torquay, Torquay Hotel
14 February, Perth, Rosemount Hotel
15 February, Adelaide, Lions Arts Factory

New Zealand
17 February, Wellington, San Fran
18 February, Auckland, Studio

