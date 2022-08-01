Me First and The Gimme Gimmes Australian Tour Dates - Noise11.com

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes have a stack of Australian and New Zealand shows in 2023.
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes features a main line-up of Joey Cape (Lagwagon) on guitar, Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters) on lead guitar, Dave Raun (Lagwagon) on the drums, Fat Wreck-head-honcho/NOFX main-dude Fat Mike, and crooner, Spike Slawson.
However, they all have standins in case their other band wants them at the time. Jonny ‘2 Bags’ Wickersham from Social Distortion, John Reis from Rocket From The Crypt, CJ Ramone from The Ramones and Pinch from The Damned are called on whenever a fill-in is needed.
Who will be in Australia and New Zealand? Who knows! You’ll have to turn up at a show to find out.
Me First and the Gimme Gimme dates:
Australia
3 February, Wollongong, Uni Bar
4 February, Sydney, Metro Theatre
5 February, Sydney, Schooner of Later Harbour Cruise
7 February, Canberra, The Basement
8 February, Gold Coast, Miami Marketta
10 February, Brisbane, Princess Theatre
11 February, Melbourne, Northcote Theatre
12 February, Torquay, Torquay Hotel
14 February, Perth, Rosemount Hotel
15 February, Adelaide, Lions Arts Factory
New Zealand
17 February, Wellington, San Fran
18 February, Auckland, Studio
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook