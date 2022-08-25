Meg Mac Has A New Song ‘Understand’ - Noise11.com

Meg Mac has continued previewing of her upcoming album ‘Matter of Time’ with another new song titled ‘Understand’.

The song was co-written with Sia collaborator Jesse Shatkin, who co-wrote Sia’s ‘Chandelier’ and worked on Kylie Minogue’s ‘Kiss Me Once’, Keith Urban’s ‘Graffiti U’ and Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Bloom’.

‘Understand’ is the fifth song so far from ‘Matter of Time’ after ‘Is It Worth Being Sad’, ‘On Your Mind’, ‘Only Love’ and ‘Letter’.

“I think if you put yourself in anyone’s shoes, even your worst enemy you would understand where they’re coming from. We’re all misunderstood and at the same time I think we all need to be more understanding.” says Meg of the new track.

Meg Mac’s album ‘Matter of Time’ will be released on 16 September.

