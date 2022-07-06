Meg Mac Has Something New For You - Noise11.com

Meg Mac has released a new song ‘Letter’ and given us details of her upcoming album ‘Matter of Time’.

‘Matter of Time’ will now be the third Meg Mac album after a previous “third album”, due in 2020, was shelved. Meg says she had “a bit of a meltdown” and retreated to her home in the NSW Southern Highlands.

“I wanted to just start again and do everything without compromise,” says Meg Mac. ‘Matter of Time’ is “how I’ve always wanted to do an album knowing when it’s not right, and having the confidence to say so and to take it in a different direction. Now for the first time, I really feel in control.”

Two previous songs have previewed ‘Matter of Time. ‘Is It Worth Being Sad” and ‘On Your Mind” were released earlier this year.

‘Only Love’ was also slipped out a month ago as a teaser.

‘Matter of Time’ will be released on 16 September 2022.

MEG MAC ‘MATTER OF TIME’ TRACKLISTING

01. Is It Worth Being Sad

02. Only Love

03. Understand

04. Something in the Water

05. Letter

06. On Your Mind

07. Matter of Time

08. Don’t You Cry

09. Lifesaver

10. Head on the Pillow

