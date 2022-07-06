 Meg Mac Has Something New For You - Noise11.com
Meg Mac Matter of Time

Meg Mac Matter of Time

Meg Mac Has Something New For You

by Paul Cashmere on July 6, 2022

in News

Meg Mac has released a new song ‘Letter’ and given us details of her upcoming album ‘Matter of Time’.

‘Matter of Time’ will now be the third Meg Mac album after a previous “third album”, due in 2020, was shelved. Meg says she had “a bit of a meltdown” and retreated to her home in the NSW Southern Highlands.

“I wanted to just start again and do everything without compromise,” says Meg Mac. ‘Matter of Time’ is “how I’ve always wanted to do an album knowing when it’s not right, and having the confidence to say so and to take it in a different direction. Now for the first time, I really feel in control.”

Two previous songs have previewed ‘Matter of Time. ‘Is It Worth Being Sad” and ‘On Your Mind” were released earlier this year.

‘Only Love’ was also slipped out a month ago as a teaser.

‘Matter of Time’ will be released on 16 September 2022.

MEG MAC ‘MATTER OF TIME’ TRACKLISTING
01. Is It Worth Being Sad
02. Only Love
03. Understand
04. Something in the Water
05. Letter
06. On Your Mind
07. Matter of Time
08. Don’t You Cry
09. Lifesaver
10. Head on the Pillow

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Ellie Goulding Photo by Ros O'Gorman
New Music From Ellie Goulding Coming

Ellie Goulding is set to launch her next chapter with the Big Sean duet 'Easy Lover'.

10 hours ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Stands By Vegas Cancellation Decision

Adele stands by her decision to postpone her Las Vegas residency at the last minute earlier this year.

1 day ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele To Headline All-Female Hyde Park Bill

London born singer comes home to headline the first of a two-night extravaganza, joined by Gabrielle, Kacey Musgraves, Mahalia, Tiana Major9, Chrissi, Bonnie Kemplay, Ruti & Tamzene.

3 days ago
Travis Scott
Travis Scott First Show Back After Festival Controversy Cancelled

Travis Scott's first festival since the Astroworld tragedy has been cancelled.

3 days ago
Noise11 The 1975 photo by Ian Laidlaw
The 1975 Reveal New Album Details

The 1975 have unveiled the track-listing and shared the title for their upcoming fifth album, ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’.

6 days ago
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore Cancels Remainder Of US Tour For Health Reasons

Mandy Moore has cancelled the remaining dates on her U.S. tour to put her health first during her pregnancy.

7 days ago
Ariana Grande Sweetener
Ariana Grande Stalker Arrested Again

Ariana Grande's stalker has been arrested for violating a restraining order by breaking into the singer's home.

7 days ago