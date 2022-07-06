Meg Mac Has Something New For You - Noise11.com

Meg Mac has released a new song ‘Letter’ and given us details of her upcoming album ‘Matter of Time’.
‘Matter of Time’ will now be the third Meg Mac album after a previous “third album”, due in 2020, was shelved. Meg says she had “a bit of a meltdown” and retreated to her home in the NSW Southern Highlands.
“I wanted to just start again and do everything without compromise,” says Meg Mac. ‘Matter of Time’ is “how I’ve always wanted to do an album knowing when it’s not right, and having the confidence to say so and to take it in a different direction. Now for the first time, I really feel in control.”
Two previous songs have previewed ‘Matter of Time. ‘Is It Worth Being Sad” and ‘On Your Mind” were released earlier this year.
‘Only Love’ was also slipped out a month ago as a teaser.
‘Matter of Time’ will be released on 16 September 2022.
MEG MAC ‘MATTER OF TIME’ TRACKLISTING
01. Is It Worth Being Sad
02. Only Love
03. Understand
04. Something in the Water
05. Letter
06. On Your Mind
07. Matter of Time
08. Don’t You Cry
09. Lifesaver
10. Head on the Pillow
