Melbourne Guitar Show Adds Phil Manning, King Canyon, Charlie Bedford - Noise11.com

Melbourne Guitar Show Adds Phil Manning, King Canyon, Charlie Bedford

by Paul Cashmere on January 24, 2023

in News,Noise Pro

Melbourne Guitar Show as a bigger line-up with new added acts including Phil Manning, King Canyon and Charlie Bedford.

The new additions are Phil Manning & Nick Charles, Blues Roulette, Josh Smith (Northlane), King Canyon, Chris Bieniek, Opal Ocean, Joyce Prescher, Marcel Yammouni, Corey Legge, Charlie Bedford, Monica Weightman, James Ryan and Leon Todd.

The new line-up extends the already announced Eric Bibb (USA) in Q&A session, Nick Johnston (CAN), and Aussies; Steph Strings, Hussy Hicks, Simon Hosford plays Yngwie Malmsteen’s Trilogy, Kathleen Halloran, Lloyd Spiegel, and Kyran Daniel.

Dates for 2023 are:

SATURDAY March 4 | CAULFIELD RACECOURSE |10.00am – 6.00pm
SUNDAY March 5 | CAULFIELD RACECOURSE | 10.00am – 4.00pm

Get tickets here

Early bird online ticket prices when purchased before February 14: Adult day pass $25, adult weekend pass $40, concession day pass $15, concession weekend pass $20. Tickets after February 14 are:: Adult day pass $30, adult weekend pass $45, concession day pass $20, concession weekend pass $25.

