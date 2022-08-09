Melbourne To Light Up In Pink Tonight To Honour Olivia Newton-John - Noise11.com

Victoria’s Premier Dan Andrews has announced that the City of Melbourne will light up in Pink tonight in honour of one of its most famous citizens, Olivia Newton-John.
Olivia moved to Melbourne at age six when her parents migrated from the UK to Australia.
Her father was a professor at the University of Melbourne and Olivia went to school at Christ Church Grammar School in South Yarra and then University High School nearby.
She formed her first group Sol Four in Melbourne and appeared in television for the first time in Melbourne, finding fame via the Melbourne based television show The Go Show!
In a statement Premier Dan Andrews announced, “Tonight, landmarks across our city will be lit up pink to remember Olivia Newton John, and her enormous contribution to cancer awareness, research and treatment.
“Vale Olivia Newton John”.
He added:
The following landmarks will be lit:
Flinders Street Station
Old Treasury Building
Bolte Bridge
Tullamarine sound tube
Melbourne Cricket Ground
Royal Exhibition Building
Melbourne Recital Centre
NGV
Arts Centre Melbourne
Fed Square
AAMI Park
Rod Laver Arena
John Cain Arena
KIA Arena
Melbourne Town Hall
Olivia Newton-John died at her home in California after a long battle with cancer. She was 73.
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook