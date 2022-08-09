Melbourne To Light Up In Pink Tonight To Honour Olivia Newton-John - Noise11.com

Victoria’s Premier Dan Andrews has announced that the City of Melbourne will light up in Pink tonight in honour of one of its most famous citizens, Olivia Newton-John.

Olivia moved to Melbourne at age six when her parents migrated from the UK to Australia.

Her father was a professor at the University of Melbourne and Olivia went to school at Christ Church Grammar School in South Yarra and then University High School nearby.

She formed her first group Sol Four in Melbourne and appeared in television for the first time in Melbourne, finding fame via the Melbourne based television show The Go Show!

In a statement Premier Dan Andrews announced, “Tonight, landmarks across our city will be lit up pink to remember Olivia Newton John, and her enormous contribution to cancer awareness, research and treatment.

“Vale Olivia Newton John”.

He added:

The following landmarks will be lit:

Flinders Street Station

Old Treasury Building

Bolte Bridge

Tullamarine sound tube

Melbourne Cricket Ground

Royal Exhibition Building

Melbourne Recital Centre

NGV

Arts Centre Melbourne

Fed Square

AAMI Park

Rod Laver Arena

John Cain Arena

KIA Arena

Melbourne Town Hall

Olivia Newton-John died at her home in California after a long battle with cancer. She was 73.

