Melbourne’s Iconic Sing Sing Studios South Yarra Shuts Up Shop - Noise11.com

Sing Sing Studios, the Melbourne recording studio, where literally hundreds of artists have recorded thousands of songs, has closed its doors and will soon for knocked down to make way for a high rise apartment building.

Sing Sing Studios had been operating at 643 Chapel St, South Yarra since 1967.

Over the years the studio has also been called Mediasound and Platinum Studios. The facility has been the recording home for Amyl & the Sniffers, Lady Gaga, John Farnham, Kiss, Kylie Minogue, Mariah Carey, INXS, Blondie, Hunters & Collectors, Kanye West, James Reyne, Black Eyed Peas, Midnight Oil, Paul Kelly, The Killers, Powderfinger and The Living End.

Kaj Dahlstrom and Jude Colman, the current owners of the Sing Sing Studios business, plan to move their operation to Melbourne’s northern suburbs.

