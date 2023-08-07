 Melbourne’s Iconic Sing Sing Studios South Yarra Shuts Up Shop - Noise11.com
Sing Sing Studios, Melbourne

Sing Sing Studios, Melbourne

Melbourne’s Iconic Sing Sing Studios South Yarra Shuts Up Shop

by Paul Cashmere on August 7, 2023

in News,Noise Pro

Sing Sing Studios, the Melbourne recording studio, where literally hundreds of artists have recorded thousands of songs, has closed its doors and will soon for knocked down to make way for a high rise apartment building.

Sing Sing Studios had been operating at 643 Chapel St, South Yarra since 1967.

Over the years the studio has also been called Mediasound and Platinum Studios. The facility has been the recording home for Amyl & the Sniffers, Lady Gaga, John Farnham, Kiss, Kylie Minogue, Mariah Carey, INXS, Blondie, Hunters & Collectors, Kanye West, James Reyne, Black Eyed Peas, Midnight Oil, Paul Kelly, The Killers, Powderfinger and The Living End.

Kaj Dahlstrom and Jude Colman, the current owners of the Sing Sing Studios business, plan to move their operation to Melbourne’s northern suburbs.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Kram Ash Naylor Easy Fever Easy Fever Easy Fever Easy Fever Tim Rogers Easy Fever Easy Fever Muse Muse Muse Easy Fever Muse Cat Stevens Tex and Phil Easy Fever Cat Stevens Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Cat Stevens Muse We Will Rock You Cat Stevens Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman We Will Rock You Easy Fever Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Muse Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Dave Kilminster. Photo by Ros OGorman Cat Stevens Easy Fever Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Brian Mannix WWRY Muse Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Macklemore and Ryan Lewis We Will Rock You Muse Easy Fever Sheryl Crow Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Peter Garrett and the Alter Egos. Photo Ros O'Gorman Glen Sobel Muse Easy Fever Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Jonathan Wilson. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Macklemore and Ryan Lewis The Tea Party Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Peter Garrett and the Alter Egos. Photo Ros O'Gorman The Tea Party Cat Stevens Easy Fever Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Hives Photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman Jimmy Webb Scoty Coogan Alice Cooper Cat Stevens Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Hives Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Alice Cooper Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sheryl Crow AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Chris Wyse The Tea Party Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sheryl Crow Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Cure Concert Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Jimmy Webb Ace Frehley The Tea Party Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pseudo Echo. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Cure Concert Peter Garrett and the Alter Egos. Photo Ros O'Gorman Jimmy Webb Muse Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606 Stevie Wright Hard Road Book Launch Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman Peter Garrett and the Alter Egos. Photo Ros O'Gorman Joanne Catherall Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow The Hives Photo by Ros O'Gorman Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Ace Frehley The Tea Party Muse Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pseudo Echo. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Nita Strauss Easy Fever Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pseudo Echo. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Cure Concert Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Ace Frehley Easy Fever Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell Tour-150625-01 Lifehouse photo by Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Stevie Wright Hard Road Book Launch Photo by Ros O'Gorman Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Jimmy Webb Phil Oakey Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Brian Bell Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606 Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Hives Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You David Sterry Real Life. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Alice Cooper The Tea Party Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Emmylou Harris photo by Ros O'Gorman Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Hives Photo by Ros O'Gorman Molly Meldrum Hard Road Book Launch Photo by Ros O'Gorman Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Steve Williams. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Cat Stevens Easy Fever Emmylou Harris photo by Ros O'Gorman Pseudo Echo. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rivers Cuomo and Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606-006 Phil Jamieson Hard Road Book Launch Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Cure Concert Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Wa Wa Nee. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Jimmy Webb The Tea Party Cat Stevens Muse Easy Fever Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606 Lifehouse photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rob Thomas Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ace Frehley Cat Stevens Muse Easy Fever Brian Bell Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Josh Groban Performance150724-040 The Hives Photo by Ros O'Gorman Darren Danielson. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Peter Garrett and the Alter Egos. Photo Ros O'Gorman Cat Stevens Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Pseudo Echo. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Alice Cooper Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wa Wa Nee. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Tea Party Cat Stevens Muse Easy Fever The Human League Graham Trottman The Playboys Memo Music Hall St Kilda Melbourne150606 Josh Groban Photo by Ros O'Gorman Lifehouse photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Cure Concert Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Casey Donovan WWRY Wa Wa Nee. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Martin Rotsey. Photo Ros O'Gorman Cat Stevens Easy Fever Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell Tour photo by Ros O'Gorman Stevie Wright Hard Road Book Launch Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Cure Concert Macklemore and Ryan Lewis We Will Rock You Ace Frehley Richie Scarlet Joanne Catherall Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman War Horse: Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Stone Roses, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo The Stone Roses, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo The Stone Roses, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo The Stone Roses, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo The Stone Roses, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo Kris Kristofferson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kris Kristofferson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kris Kristofferson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kris Kristofferson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kris Kristofferson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wicked Media Call, Regent Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wicked Media Call, Regent Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wicked Media Call, Regent Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wicked Media Call, Regent Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wicked Media Call, Regent Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wicked Media Call, Regent Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gormane Wicked Media Call, Regent Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wicked Media Call, Regent Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bad Manners photo by Ros OGorman-005 Bad Manners photo by Ros OGorman-011 Mary Wilson Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mary Wilson Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mary Wilson Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mary Wilson Recital Centre Melbourne150613-003 Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Olly Murs Concert. Photo by Zo Damage Olly Murs Concert. Photo by Zo Damage Olly Murs Concert. Photo by Zo Damage Olly Murs Concert. Photo by Zo Damage Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blur Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Nice Work If You Can Get It. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Tim Wheatley Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Tim Wheatley Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Queen Extravaganza Show. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Helloween. Photo Ros O'Gorman Neil Diamond Photo by Ros O'Gorman Neil Diamond Photo by Ros O'Gorman Neil Diamond Photo by Ros O'Gorman Engelbert Humperdinck Photo by Ros O'Gorman Engelbert Humperdinck Photo by Ros O'Gorman Engelbert Humperdinck Photo by Ros O'Gorman Engelbert Humperdinck Photo by Ros O'Gorman Chet Faker Photo by Ros O'Gorman Chet Faker Photo by Ros O'Gorman Chet Faker Photo by Ros O'Gorman Chet Faker Photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-008 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-011 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-017 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-024 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-033 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-043 160508Ed Force One06 PhotoRosOGorman 160508Ed Force One07 PhotoRosOGorman 160508Ed Force One11 PhotoRosOGorman Iron Maiden Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Iron Maiden Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Iron Maiden Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Iron Maiden Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Iron Maiden Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Iron Maiden Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Iron Maiden Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Air Supply Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Culture Club Concert Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Debra Byrne and Vika Bull Rodriguez Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rodriguez Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rodriguez Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rodriguez Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rodriguez Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eurogliders. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club Boy George. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club Roy Hay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Culture Club. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Carrie Fisher and Rufus Wainwright. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Carrie Fisher and Rufus Wainwright. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Carrie Fisher and Rufus Wainwright. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

DMA'S Photo by Kalpesh Lathigra
DMA’s Have Added A Whole Lot of Guests To Their Line-up

DMA’s have announced a whole lot of special guests for their Australian tour and it’s a long list.

6 hours ago
Jimmy Barnes performs at the Red Hot Summer Tour Mornington Racecourse on Saturday 23 January 2016.
Jimmy Barnes Performs Legends on the Lawn Show In Queensland

Jimmy Barnes is back pumped and live with a headline performance for Legends on the Lawn in Queensland this weekend.

24 hours ago
Models To Hit The Road For 40 Years of Motion

Models first big hit ‘I Hear Motion’ was released on 20 September, 1983. Sean Kelly, Andrew Duffield, Mark Ferrie and Ash Davies will take Models back on the road to celebrate ’40 Years of Motion’.

2 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Extends Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has added more dates to her Eras Tour. Swift announced on Thursday that she had added several new North American dates to her world tour.

3 days ago
Dan Sultan photo by Clint Peloso
Dan Sultan and Julia Stone Get Together For ‘Fortress’

Dan Sultan and Julia Stone have recorded the song ‘Fortress’ together for Dan’s upcoming ‘Dan Sultan’ album.

3 days ago
Mark Seymour and the Undertow perform at the National Theatre St Kilda. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mark Seymour Covers Leonardo’s Bride For Mushroom 50th

Mark Seymour has covered the Leonardo’s Bride hit ‘Only When I’m Sleeping’ as part of the celebration of Mushroom Records 50 years.

3 days ago
Travis Scott - Utopia
Australia’s Album Chart Report for 4 August 2023

The fourth studio album for Travis Scott titled "Utopia" debuts at #1 this week, becoming his second chart-topping album in Australia.

3 days ago