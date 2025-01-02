 Memphis Musician Don Nix Dead At 83 - Noise11.com
Memphis Musician Don Nix Dead At 83

by Paul Cashmere on January 2, 2025

in News

Don Nix, the American singer, songwriter and producer who worked with George Harrison and Leon Russell and was once a member of Stax band The Mar-Keys, has died at age 83.

Nix is best known for the song ‘Going Down’, covered by The Rolling Stones, Stevie Ray Vaughan and The Who.

Nix was born in Memphis in 1941. In 1961 The Mar-Keys had a hit in the USA with ‘Last Night’ (no.3, 1961).

Nix became a friend of George Harrison. George selected Don to put together the backing vocalists for The Concert For Bangla Desh. Nix’s Gospel Choir sand behind George’s first ever live performance of ‘Here Comes The Sun’ at the concert.

Nix was present for the albums The Who ‘Who’s Next’ and JJ Cale ‘Really’ as well as albums for The Monkees, Freddie King, Don Williams, Chris de Burgh, Albert King, Tracy Nelson and John Lee Hooker.

Leon Russell signed Nix to his Shelter Records labels. Don’s first solo album ‘In God We Trust’ was on Leon’s label.

Nix died at home in Germantown in his sleep on December 31, 2024.

