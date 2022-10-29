Mental As Anything Guitarist Martin Cilia Releases Solo Instrumental ‘Live It Up’ - Noise11.com

Martin Cilia, Mental As Anything guitarist from 2015 to 2019, has released a solo instrumental version of the Mental As Anything classic ‘Live It Up’.

Martin says, “Having played this song many many times with Mental as Anything (as a vocal version), I thought I would try it as an instrumental to see how the melody would hold up on its own. It does – a sign of a good pop song”.

Martin’s ‘Live It Up’ can be found on his new ‘6 Track EP’. He has also covered Abba’s ‘Mamma Mia’, The Shadows ‘On The Beach’, Hank B Marvin’s ‘Sasha’, Hot Butter’s ‘Popcorn’ and ‘A Walk In the Shade’.

‘Live It Up’ was Mental As Anything’s biggest hit reaching no 2 in Australia and Ireland, no 3 in the UK and no 4 in Norway, no 6 in New Zealand and Germany, no 15 in Austria and no 20 in Sweden.

The song also appeared in Paul Hogan’s classic flick ‘Crocodile Dundee’.

Buy Martin Cilia 6 Track EP.

