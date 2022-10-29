 Mental As Anything Guitarist Martin Cilia Releases Solo Instrumental ‘Live It Up’ - Noise11.com
Martin Cilia and Greedy Smith in Mental As Anything photo by Ros O'Gorman

Mental As Anything Guitarist Martin Cilia Releases Solo Instrumental ‘Live It Up’

by Paul Cashmere on October 29, 2022

News

Martin Cilia, Mental As Anything guitarist from 2015 to 2019, has released a solo instrumental version of the Mental As Anything classic ‘Live It Up’.

Martin says, “Having played this song many many times with Mental as Anything (as a vocal version), I thought I would try it as an instrumental to see how the melody would hold up on its own. It does – a sign of a good pop song”.

Martin’s ‘Live It Up’ can be found on his new ‘6 Track EP’. He has also covered Abba’s ‘Mamma Mia’, The Shadows ‘On The Beach’, Hank B Marvin’s ‘Sasha’, Hot Butter’s ‘Popcorn’ and ‘A Walk In the Shade’.

‘Live It Up’ was Mental As Anything’s biggest hit reaching no 2 in Australia and Ireland, no 3 in the UK and no 4 in Norway, no 6 in New Zealand and Germany, no 15 in Austria and no 20 in Sweden.

The song also appeared in Paul Hogan’s classic flick ‘Crocodile Dundee’.

Buy Martin Cilia 6 Track EP.

