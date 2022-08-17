 Meredith 2022 Here Is The Line-up - Noise11.com
Courtney Barnett . Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Meredith 2022 Here Is The Line-up

by Paul Cashmere on August 18, 2022

Meredith 2022 is a goer. The 2022 lineup has been revealed and it looks like this:

Caribou,
Dry Cleaning,
Yothu Yindi,
Courtney Barnett,
The Comet Is Coming,
Tkay Maidza,
Sharon Van Etten,
Private Function,
DJ Quik,
Erika de Casier,
Babe Rainbow,
Derrick Carter,
CLAMM,
Minami Deutsch,
Nu Genea,
SHOUSE,
Tasman Keith,
Rot TV,
Surprise Chef,
POOKIE,
Our Carlson,
Darcy Justice,
OK EG,
Allara,
Rubi Du,
Daphni,

Meredith Music Festival is on 9, 10 and 11 December at Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre.

