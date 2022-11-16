 Metallica and Men At Work Morph Into Mentallica - Noise11.com
Metallica and Men At Work Morph Into Mentallica

by Music-News.com on November 16, 2022

Master mixer Bill McClintock has done it again, morphing Men At Work’s ‘Down Under’ with Metallica’s ‘One’ and a bit of Judas Priest ‘Painkiller’ thrown in.

‘Land Down One-der’ is McClintock’s latest beast.

Bill McClintock pops out one or two of his mash’s a month on his YouTube channel. He has also turned Coldplay and Slipknot into Coldknot, Steely Dan and Motley Crue in Steely Crue, Marilyn Manson and Elvis Presley into Elvilyn Pranson and Aerosmith and Aretha Franklin into Aerotha Franklin.

