Metallica ‘Master of Puppets’ Debuts At No 24 On Australia’s Pop Chart - Noise11.com

Move over New Kids On The Block, there are new kids on the block. Metallica have the number 24 song in Australia with their 1986 song ‘Master of Puppets’.

It is somewhat hilarious seeing Metallica on a chart surrounded by Justin Bieber, Drake and Dua Lipa.

The newfound interest in the classic Metallica song comes, like with Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’, from the Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’.

‘Master of Puppets’ was the title track for the third Metallica album in 1986. Metallica initially spread the word of the album opening on a five month American tour for Ozzy Osbourne.

Metallica recorded the song at Sweet Silence Studios in Copenhagen, Denmark in 1985. It was the only single off the album.

The song is still a staple of the Metallica setlist. It is their most performed song. The band last performed the song on 8 July in Portugal. They have to date performed the song live 1718 times including 19 times this year alone at every one of their 2022 shows.

The most performed Metallica songs of all-time are:

Master of Puppets (from Master of Puppets, 1986) (1718 times)

Creeping Death (from Ride The Lightning, 1984) (1594 times)

Seek & Destroy (from Kill ‘em All, 1983) (1569 times)

For Who The Bell Tolls (from Ride The Lightning, 1984) (1566 times)

One (… From And Justice For All, 1988) (1563 times)

Enter Sandman (from Metallica, 1991) (1389 times)

Sad But True (from Metallica, 1991) (1370 times)

Nothing Else Matters (from Metallica, 1991) (1263 times)

Fade To Black (from Ride The Lightning, 1984) (1241 times)

Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (from Master of Puppets, 1986) (1718 times) (1007 times)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

