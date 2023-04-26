Metallica Release American Sign Language Videos For Every Song on ’72 Seasons’ - Noise11.com

Metallica have partnered with the Deaf Professional Arts Network (DPAN) and released a video featuring American Sign Language for every video on the new ’72 Seasons’ album.

Metallica’s announcement makes the band the first rock band to release an album featuring ASL.

Metallica connected with AG Productions to create the videos. AG Productions have been used by Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits.

Amber Galloway of AG productions said in a statement, “METALLICA has shown the world what access and inclusiveness can look like. Oftentimes hearing individuals think that captioning a music video is sufficient. Sadly text does not show intonations, it doesn’t show the emotional connection that ASL does.

These videos also capture the voices of the instruments.”

