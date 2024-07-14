Metallica’s James Hetfield Will Play A Sheriff in ‘The Thicket’ - Noise11.com

Metallica’s James Hetfield has been confirmed to play the sheriff in the upcoming film ‘The Thicket’.

‘The Thicket’ is a western from director Elliott Lester, who made his film debut in 2006 with ‘Love Is The Drug’.

‘The Thicket’ is based on the 2013 novel by Joe R. Lansdale. The movie also stars Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) and singer/actress Juliet Lewis.

Levon Hawke, the son of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, also stars in the movie.

James Hetfield previous appeared in ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’, the 2019 biopic about serial killer Ted Bundy.

‘The Thicket’ will premiere on 6 September, 2024.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

