 Metallica’s James Hetfield Will Play A Sheriff in ‘The Thicket’ - Noise11.com
James Hetfield in The Thicket

Metallica’s James Hetfield Will Play A Sheriff in ‘The Thicket’

by Paul Cashmere on July 14, 2024

in News

Metallica’s James Hetfield has been confirmed to play the sheriff in the upcoming film ‘The Thicket’.

‘The Thicket’ is a western from director Elliott Lester, who made his film debut in 2006 with ‘Love Is The Drug’.

‘The Thicket’ is based on the 2013 novel by Joe R. Lansdale. The movie also stars Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) and singer/actress Juliet Lewis.

Levon Hawke, the son of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, also stars in the movie.

James Hetfield previous appeared in ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’, the 2019 biopic about serial killer Ted Bundy.

‘The Thicket’ will premiere on 6 September, 2024.

