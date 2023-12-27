 Metallica’s Lars Ulrich Turns 60 - Noise11.com
Metallica, Lars Ulrich, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Metallica’s Lars Ulrich Turns 60

by Paul Cashmere on December 27, 2023

in News

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich is a 60 year old man.

Ulrich is a founding member of Metallica with James Hetfield and former members Dave Mustaine (now of Megadeth) and bass player Ron McGovney.

Metallica singer James Hetfield turned 60 in August. Guitarist Kirk Hammitt is 61. Bass player Robert Trujillo will be 60 in October, 2024.

All former members of Metallica, Dave Mustaine, Ron McGovney and Jason Newsted are now in their 60s. The late Cliff Burton, who died aged 24 in 1986, would have been 61 now.

Lars and James have never released solo albums. Kirk Hammitt did release the solo EP Portals in 2022.

Lars was born in Denmark and came from a succession of tennis players. Grandfather Einer Ulrich reresented Denmark at the 1924 Summer Olympic Games in Paris and also represented Denmar in the Davis Cup. His father Torben played at the Australian Open in 1971 and also competed at the French Open, Wimbleton and the US Nationals. Torben passed away last week at the age of 95.

