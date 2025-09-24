Miami Horror Announce We Always Had Tomorrow Australian Tour for November 2025 - Noise11.com

Miami Horror are set to make a long-awaited return home this November with two very special Australian shows, bringing their We Always Had Tomorrow Tour to Perth and Sydney.

The nu-disco favourites will light up ICF: Warehouse in Perth on Thursday 27 November and Sydney’s Liberty Hall Courts on Sunday 30 November. Alongside them for both shows will be Melbourne’s cinematic alt-pop trio Telenova and genre-bending DJ/producer Tseba.

For Benjamin Plant, the Australian-born, Los Angeles-based producer who leads Miami Horror, returning to home soil always carries extra meaning. “It’s always special when we are able to come home and be on stage. We have so many special memories of Australia, and some of the best shows of our lives have been here,” he says. “Looking forward to coming back for a couple of very special events including the beautiful Botanic Gardens in Melbourne. Joining us will be some local guest vocalists as well as some special guest in Telenova, Bag Raiders, and Sneaky Soundsystem.”

The tour doubles as a celebration of two milestones – the 15th anniversary of their debut album Illumination and the release of this year’s long-awaited new record We Always Had Tomorrow. Fans can expect live staples such as ‘Sometimes’, ‘I Look To You’, ‘Holidays’, ‘Together’, and new favourites including ‘Remember’, ‘Glowin” and ‘Lost Seasons’.

The Sydney and Perth shows form part of a packed summer, with the group also locked in for Live at the Gardens at Melbourne’s Royal Botanic Gardens on Saturday 29 November. That event sees them share the bill with Sneaky Sound System, Bag Raiders, AROHA and Joey Lightbulb.

Telenova’s inclusion on the tour adds another layer of prestige. Their 2024 debut album Time Is A Flower debuted at #2 on the ARIA Australian Albums chart and cemented the trio – Angeline Armstrong, Edward Quinn and Joshua Moriarty – as one of Australia’s most distinctive acts, known for their sleek, trip-hop-infused alt-pop.

Meanwhile, Tseba brings the party-ready vibes with his infectious blend of house, disco and soul. Since emerging in 2021, he’s delivered collaborations with Don Diablo and Wongo, while winning support from industry icons such as Fatboy Slim.

Miami Horror We Always Had Tomorrow Australian Tour

With special guests Telenova & Tseba

Presented by Frontier Touring

Thursday 27 November – ICF: Warehouse, Perth, WA (18+)

Sunday 30 November – Liberty Hall Courts, Sydney, NSW (18+)

Also appearing at Live at the Gardens, Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne, Saturday 29 November

Presale: Mon 29 September, 12pm local time

General On Sale: Tue 30 September, 1pm local time

Tickets: frontiertouring.com/miamihorror

