Michael Bublé Is A Father For The Fourth Time - Noise11.com

Michael Bublé Is A Father For The Fourth Time

by Music-News.com on August 22, 2022

in News

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato have welcomed a baby girl.

Bublé and Lopilato revealed they were expecting their fourth child in February as part of the music video for Michael’s new song, I’ll Never Not Love You.

On Saturday, Luisana took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their daughter, whom they have named Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé.

“From love comes life, light and her… our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé,” she wrote alongside a photo of the tot’s tiny foot. “You finally arrived to our lives with your 3.8 kg!!! Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad (sic).”

Following the happy news, celebrities including Katharine McPhee, Zooey Deschanel, and Gordon Ramsay sent the couple congratulatory messages.

Michael and Luisana are already parents to Noah, eight, Elias, six, and four-year-old Vida.

The pair wed in 2011.

music-news.com

