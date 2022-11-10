 Michael Buble Postpones Australian Tour - Noise11.com
Michael Buble at Rod Laver Arena, photo Ros O'Gorman

Michael Buble at Rod Laver Arena, photo Ros O'Gorman

Michael Buble Postpones Australian Tour

by Paul Cashmere on November 10, 2022

in News

Michael Buble’s Australian tour has been bumped back to June 2023 just weeks before it was meant to commence in Newcastle.

Buble issued a rather cryptic statement saying the tour was being rescheduled due to “global logistical issues”. Considering the tour was announced in March it beggar’s belief that “global logistical issues” could even be a thing two weeks before a tour was due to start.

Buble said, “Despite our best efforts, my team and I have come to realize that global logistical issues have made it impossible for us to deliver the show that I feel Australians deserve. Although it’s incredibly disappointing for all of us, I wanted to be transparent with you and hope you can understand what a difficult decision this was to make. I appreciate your patience and look forward to seeing you this coming June.”

Refunds are now available for fans who don’t wish to participate in the new dates.

The blown out shows are:

Michael Bublé 2022 Australian Tour Dates

Wednesday 30 November – Newcastle Entertainment Centre
Saturday 3 December – Perth RAC Arena
Wednesday 7 December – Melbourne Rod Laver Arena
Sunday 11 December – Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Wednesday 14 December – Sydney Qudos Bank Arena
Saturday 17 December – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

