 Michael Cassel To Bring MJ The Musical To Australia - Noise11.com
MJ will premiere in Sydney in 2025. Photo from the Original Broadway production featuring Myles Frost as Michael Jackson.

MJ will premiere in Sydney in 2025. Photo from the Original Broadway production featuring Myles Frost as Michael Jackson.

Michael Cassel To Bring MJ The Musical To Australia

by Paul Cashmere on December 8, 2023

in News

The hit Broadway Michael Jackson musical ‘MJ’ will debut in Sydney in February 2025.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled with the way audiences on Broadway and across the US have embraced MJ with such enthusiasm and joy, and I am beyond delighted that Sydney will be the next city on this incredible show’s journey,” MJ’s original Broadway producer, Lia Vollack, said. “We can’t wait to bring MJ to Australia for the very first time.”

More than one million people have seen ‘MJ’ on Broadway since the production opened in February 2021 and then went on tour in the USA. Casting is now underway for the Australian production.

MJ will premiere at the Sydney Lyric Theatre from February, 2025. A waitlist to be first to access pre-sale tickets when they are released is now available at mjthemusical.com.au.

