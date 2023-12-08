Michael Cassel To Bring MJ The Musical To Australia - Noise11.com

The hit Broadway Michael Jackson musical ‘MJ’ will debut in Sydney in February 2025.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled with the way audiences on Broadway and across the US have embraced MJ with such enthusiasm and joy, and I am beyond delighted that Sydney will be the next city on this incredible show’s journey,” MJ’s original Broadway producer, Lia Vollack, said. “We can’t wait to bring MJ to Australia for the very first time.”

More than one million people have seen ‘MJ’ on Broadway since the production opened in February 2021 and then went on tour in the USA. Casting is now underway for the Australian production.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled with the way audiences on Broadway and across the US have embraced MJ with such enthusiasm and joy, and I am beyond delighted that Sydney will be the next city on this incredible show’s journey,” MJ’s original Broadway producer, Lia Vollack, said. “We can’t wait to bring MJ to Australia for the very first time.”

MJ will premiere at the Sydney Lyric Theatre from February, 2025. A waitlist to be first to access pre-sale tickets when they are released is now available at mjthemusical.com.au.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

