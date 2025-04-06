Michael Flatley Lord of the Dance To Return To Australia in August - Noise11.com

Michael Flatley is bringing Lord of the Dance back to Australia for 2025.

Michael Flatley said: “Australia has always held a special place in the heart of Lord of the Dance. It’s incredible to see how this show continues to evolve while staying true to its roots, and I know Australian audiences will be blown away by this spectacular new production.”

Tour Dates and Venues:

Melbourne – Saturday 30th August, 7pm – Margaret Court Arena

Melbourne – Sunday 31st August, 2pm – Margaret Court Arena

Brisbane – Wednesday 3rd September, 7pm – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Newcastle – Thursday 4th September, 7pm – Newcastle Entertainment Centre

Sydney – Friday 5th September, 7pm – ICC Sydney

Sydney – Saturday 6th September, 2pm – ICC Sydney

Tickets go on sale at 11am on Thursday 10th April from TICKETEK.

