Michael Flatley Lord of the Dance To Return To Australia in August - Noise11.com

Michael Flatley Lord of the Dance To Return To Australia in August

by Noise11.com on April 7, 2025

in News

Michael Flatley is bringing Lord of the Dance back to Australia for 2025.

Michael Flatley said: “Australia has always held a special place in the heart of Lord of the Dance. It’s incredible to see how this show continues to evolve while staying true to its roots, and I know Australian audiences will be blown away by this spectacular new production.”

Tour Dates and Venues:

Melbourne – Saturday 30th August, 7pm – Margaret Court Arena
Melbourne – Sunday 31st August, 2pm – Margaret Court Arena
Brisbane – Wednesday 3rd September, 7pm – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Newcastle – Thursday 4th September, 7pm – Newcastle Entertainment Centre
Sydney – Friday 5th September, 7pm – ICC Sydney
Sydney – Saturday 6th September, 2pm – ICC Sydney

Tickets go on sale at 11am on Thursday 10th April from TICKETEK.

