Michael Jackson Biopic Will Premiere In April 2025 - Noise11.com

Michael Jackson Biopic Will Premiere In April 2025

by Music-News.com on January 15, 2024

The long-awaited Michael Jackson biopic will hit screens next April.

Michael, the biopic about Michael Jackson, has a release date of 25 April 2025, Lionsgate studio has confirmed.

Michael’s nephew Jaafar Jackson, who is Jermaine Jackson’s son, will star in the movie as the King of Pop.

“I’m humbled and honoured to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life,” Jaafar, 27, wrote on Instagram when production of the film was initially announced. “To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon.”

Director Antoine Fuqua is keen to show the world the similarities between Jaafar and the Thriller singer.

“It’s uncanny how much he’s like Michael… sounds like him, dances like him, sings,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

The film is being made in conjunction with the singer’s estate. It will address all areas of Michael’s life, according to the film studio, but it’s unknown how the allegations of child sexual abuse around the star will be tackled.

“Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop,” reads the official synopsis. “The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale – from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances.”

Michael’s career spanned four decades. His album Thriller is the best-selling album of all time after it sold more than 70 million copies worldwide.

He died in 2009 aged 50. The autopsy declared his cause of death was an overdose of sedatives and the anaesthetic propofol, which were administered by his personal doctor.

