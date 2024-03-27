Michael Jackson Jacket is Up For Auction - Noise11.com

One of Michael Jackson’s personally owned “Thriller” jackets is being offered for sale at Gottahaverockandroll.com

The jacket was worn during promotional events and originates from Michael Jackson’s manager.

The jacket was sold in 1993 at Sotheby’s.

With sales over 70 million copies worldwide, “Thriller” is the best-selling album of all time. It is the best selling non-compilation album and second-best-selling album overall in the United States and was certified 34× platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in 2021.

The auction ends April 12th at Gottahaverockandroll.com

