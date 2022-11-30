Michael Jackson ‘Thriller’ is 40 Years Old Today - Noise11.com

Michael Jackson’s classic ‘Thriller’ is 40 years old.

‘Thriller’, the sixth album for Michael Jackson, was released on 29 November 1982. Jackson was 24 years old when the album was released.

Jackson had previously released his breakthrough record ‘Off The Wall’ which has since been classed one of the greatest albums of all-time, but ‘Thriller’ went much further than anyone expected.

Producer Quincy Jones was once again producing Jackson. The first session on 14 April 1982 was the recording of ‘The Girl Is Mine’ with Paul McCartney. The sessions soon became superstar collaborations with Eddie Van Halen contributing to ‘Beat It’ and Toto’s Steve Lukather and Jeff Pocaro, as well as veteran actor Vincent Price and Michael’s sister Janet contributing to the project.

The first single ‘The Girl Is Mine’ was released on 18 October, 1982. The second, ‘Billie Jean’ on 2 January, 1983 after the album was released.

The epic ‘Thriller’ came a year later with its iconic 13 minute music video by director John Landis with a projected $900,000 budget, more than any other music video at the time.

Other singles were ‘Beat It’:

‘Wanna Be Startin’ Something’

‘Human Nature’

‘P.Y.T.’

Thriller 40th Anniversary track listing

Tracklist:

Disc 1: Original Album

Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’

Baby Me Mine

The Girl Is Mine

Thriller

Beat It

Homegirl

Billie Jean

Human Nature

P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)

The Lady In My Life

Disc 2: Bonus Material

Starlight

Got The Hots (Demo)

Who Do You Know (Demo)

Carousel

Behind The Mask ‘“ Mike’s Mix (Demo)

Can’t Get Outta The Rain

The Toy (Demo)

Sunset Driver (Demo)

What A Lovely Way To Go (Demo)

She’s Trouble (Demo)

In the USA, ‘Thriller’ is officially the second biggest selling album of all time behind Eagles ‘Their Greatest Hits’ according to RIAA.

1. Eagles – Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975 (38 million)

2. Michael Jackson – Thriller (34 million)

3. Eagles – Hotel California (26 million)

4. AC/DC – Back In Black (25 million)

5. Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin IV (24 million)

6. The Beatles – The Beatles (24 million)

7. Billy Joel – Greatest Hits Volume 1 & Volume II (23 million)

8. Pink Floyd – The Wall (23 million)

9. Garth Brooks – Double Live (21 million)

10. Hootie & The Blowfish – Cracked Rear View (21 million)

