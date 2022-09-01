Michael Jackson ‘Thriller’ To Be Released As Double Album For 40th Anniversary - Noise11.com

Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ is coming with 15 extra tracks to marks its 40th anniversary.

Sony will drip feed the titles from the new album with the first five available with pre-order day and then final ten coming one at a time.

The first tracks will be drip fed from 5 September with the final reveal on November 18, the day of release.

‘Thriller’ was released on 30 November 1982. It was the sixth solo album for Michael Jackson who was 24 years old when the album was released.

Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ is often called the biggest selling album of all-time. The truth is, there isn’t nor has even been a Global chart measuring world sales. In the USA in it is second biggest selling album of all-time with 34 million sales recorded by the Recording Industry Association of America. That puts it four million behind Eagles ‘Greatest Hits’. No doubt the November re-issue is designed to attempt to once again beat Eagles dominance in chart history.

‘Thriller’ 40 will be released on 18 November.

CD1

Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’

Baby Be Mine

The Girl Is Mine

Thriller

Beat It

Billie Jean

Human Nature

P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)

The Lady in My Life

CD2

Features Thriller-era bonus material including previously unreleased demos.

