Michael Schenker Recruits Derek Sherinian For Japan Tour - Noise11.com

Michael Schenker Recruits Derek Sherinian For Japan Tour

by Paul Cashmere on April 16, 2025

in News

Keyboard player Derek Sherinian has joined the Michael Schenker Band for his Japanese tour in January 2026.

Sherinian was featured on Schenker’s 2021 album ‘Immortal’ on the opening track ‘Drilled To Kill’. Schenker also played on Sherinian’s album ‘Vortex’ in 2022 on the track ‘Die Kobra’. Sherinian next worked with Schenker and Michael’s 2024 album ‘My Years With UFO’.

Sherinian has played on albums for Billy Idol, Alice Cooper and Whitesnake. In 1992 he had a cameo in “Wayne’s World’ as part of the Alice Cooper band.

