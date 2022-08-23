Mick Jagger Gets His Rocks Off At A Coldplay Gig In London - Noise11.com

Mick Jagger was dancing in the streets (well, at least the aisles) at the Coldplay concert in London this week.

Jagger attended the show at Wembley Stadium in what appears to be pretty shitty seats. That’s bad form Chris Martin. You’ll never make Sir by flinging Mick the dregs.

Coldplay are on their ‘Music of the Spheres’ tour.

The setlist was:

Higher Power

Adventure of a Lifetime

Paradise

Charlie Brown

The Scientist

B-Stage

Viva la Vida

Hymn for the Weekend

Let Somebody Go

A-Stage

Politik

In My Place

Yellow

Sunrise

Human Heart

People of the Pride

Clocks

Infinity Sign

Something Just Like This

B-Stage

Midnight

A-Stage

My Universe

A Sky Full of Stars

C-Stage

Sparks

Magic

Blinded by Your Grace, Pt. 1

A-Stage

Humankind

Fix You

Biutyful

Upcoming Coldplay dates are:

Coldplay:

08-23 Glasgow, Scotland – Hampden Park Stadium ^

08-23 Glasgow, Scotland – Hampden Park Stadium ^

09-10 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Rock in Rio Festival

09-13 Lima, Peru – Estadio Nacional *

09-14 Lima, Peru – Estadio Nacional *

09-16 Bogotá, Clombia – Estadio El Campín *

09-17 Bogotá, Colombia – Estadio El Campín *

09-20 Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional *

09-21 Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional *

09-23 Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional *

09-24 Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional *

10-11 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Estadio Nilton Santos ^

10-12 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Estadio Nilton Santos ^

10-15 São Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque ^

10-16 São Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque ^

10-18 São Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque ^

10-19 São Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque ^

10-21 São Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque ^

10-22 São Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque ^

10-25 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate ^

10-26 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate ^

10-28 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate ^

10-29 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate ^

11-01 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate ^

11-02 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate ^

11-04 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate ^

11-05 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate ^

11-07 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate ^

11-08 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate ^

05-17 Coimbra, Portugal – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

05-24 Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

05-25 Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

05-31 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium

06-01 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium

06-06 Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium

06-21 Naples, Italy – Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

06-25 Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro

06-26 Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro

07-01 Zurich, Switzerland – Stadion Letzigrund

07-05 Copenhagen, Denmark – Parken

07-06 Copenhagen, Denmark – Parken

07-08 Gothenburg, Sweden – Ullevi

07-09 Gothenburg, Sweden – Ullevi

07-15 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA

07-16 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA

^ with H.E.R.

* with Camila Cabello

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

