Mick Jagger Gets His Rocks Off At A Coldplay Gig In London - Noise11.com

Mick Jagger was dancing in the streets (well, at least the aisles) at the Coldplay concert in London this week.
Jagger attended the show at Wembley Stadium in what appears to be pretty shitty seats. That’s bad form Chris Martin. You’ll never make Sir by flinging Mick the dregs.
Coldplay are on their ‘Music of the Spheres’ tour.
The setlist was:
Higher Power
Adventure of a Lifetime
Paradise
Charlie Brown
The Scientist
B-Stage
Viva la Vida
Hymn for the Weekend
Let Somebody Go
A-Stage
Politik
In My Place
Yellow
Sunrise
Human Heart
People of the Pride
Clocks
Infinity Sign
Something Just Like This
B-Stage
Midnight
A-Stage
My Universe
A Sky Full of Stars
C-Stage
Sparks
Magic
Blinded by Your Grace, Pt. 1
A-Stage
Humankind
Fix You
Biutyful
Upcoming Coldplay dates are:
Coldplay:
08-23 Glasgow, Scotland – Hampden Park Stadium ^
09-10 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Rock in Rio Festival
09-13 Lima, Peru – Estadio Nacional *
09-14 Lima, Peru – Estadio Nacional *
09-16 Bogotá, Clombia – Estadio El Campín *
09-17 Bogotá, Colombia – Estadio El Campín *
09-20 Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional *
09-21 Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional *
09-23 Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional *
09-24 Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional *
10-11 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Estadio Nilton Santos ^
10-12 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Estadio Nilton Santos ^
10-15 São Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque ^
10-16 São Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque ^
10-18 São Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque ^
10-19 São Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque ^
10-21 São Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque ^
10-22 São Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque ^
10-25 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate ^
10-26 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate ^
10-28 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate ^
10-29 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate ^
11-01 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate ^
11-02 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate ^
11-04 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate ^
11-05 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate ^
11-07 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate ^
11-08 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate ^
05-17 Coimbra, Portugal – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra
05-24 Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
05-25 Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
05-31 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium
06-01 Manchester, England – Etihad Stadium
06-06 Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium
06-21 Naples, Italy – Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
06-25 Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro
06-26 Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro
07-01 Zurich, Switzerland – Stadion Letzigrund
07-05 Copenhagen, Denmark – Parken
07-06 Copenhagen, Denmark – Parken
07-08 Gothenburg, Sweden – Ullevi
07-09 Gothenburg, Sweden – Ullevi
07-15 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA
07-16 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA
^ with H.E.R.
* with Camila Cabello
