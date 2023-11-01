Mick Mars Shares ‘Loyal To The Lie’ Video - Noise11.com

Mick Mars, the co-founder and former guitarist for Motley Crue, has premiered the video ‘Loyal To The Lie’ from his forthcoming solo album ‘The Other Side of Mars’, due in February 2024.

Mars announced his retirement from Motley Crue in October 2022 but in April 2023 sued the band claiming he was forced out. Mars announced the new solo album on Halloween 2023. The album is most written by Mars and Paul Taylor of Winger. Taylor co-wrote ‘Loyal To The Lie’.

Motley Crue will tour Australia with Def Leppard starting in Brisbane in 8 November.

Def Leppard And Mötley Crüe The World Tour – Australia 2023

Wednesday, November 8 Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Saturday, November 11 Giants Stadium, Sydney

Tuesday, November 14 Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

