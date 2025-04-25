 Mick Mazzone Memorial Service Details - Noise11.com
AUSTRALIA DAY HONORS. Mick Mazzone, music manager and charity man, OAM. He is pictured with some of his music paraphernalia and a guitar signed by George Young (from the Easybeats, Vanda and Young, Love is in the Air song writer and ACDC Producer and brother). Picture: Tricia Watkinson

AUSTRALIA DAY HONORS. Mick Mazzone, music manager and charity man, OAM. He is pictured with some of his music paraphernalia and a guitar signed by George Young (from the Easybeats, Vanda and Young, Love is in the Air song writer and ACDC Producer and brother). Picture: Tricia Watkinson

Mick Mazzone Memorial Service Details

by Noise11.com on April 26, 2025

in News,Noise Pro

Memorial details have been revealed for the service for Mick Mazzone, the manager of Hoodoo Gurus and former manager of Ian Moss.

Mick was a loved member of the Australian music industry. He was a tour manager, a production manager, an artist manager and for 37 years ran his company Mighty Management. He worked at one point for Frontier Touring and tour managed the Australian end of Live Aid. He was also a one-time stage manager for the APRA Music Awards.

The Memorial Service to Celebrate the Life of Mick Mazzone will be held in the Hickinbotham Hall, National Wine Centre corner of Hackney and Botanic Roads, Adelaide on MONDAY, 5 May 2025 commencing at 11:00am.

For catering purposes, please register your intention to attend here.

Mick was passionate about music – please show your passion for music by wearing your favourite band or concert merch at the Service

In lieu of floral tributes, Mick’s family would appreciate memorial donations supporting the music industry through THE CREW FUND (Support Act and Crew Care) Select ‘Crew Fund’ from the drop down at ‘Donation to’ Donations can also be made at the Service.

For anyone unable to attend, the service will be streamed here.

Messages for the family can be left here
~~~

Mick Mazzone 6 June 1960 – 16 April 2025

Amazing, loving, supportive and dedicated dad to Frank, Antonia and Alex and loved by Ellie.

Adored son of Francesco and Marianna Mazzone (both deceased).

Beloved brother of Clare and Fiori, brother-in-law of Graham (deceased) and Lucy.

Caring and attentive uncle to Rosie, Annie, Angela and their families.

Mick was the cornerstone of our family. He leaves behind a lifetime of happy memories that we will carry with us and cherish always.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Dead Daisies Boom Boom
The Dead Daisies Cover John Lee Hooker’s ‘Boom Boom’

David Lowy’s rock collective The Dead Daisies has reached back to John Lee Hooker’s 1962 blues classic ‘Boom Boom’ and put their own slant on the song.

12 hours ago
Horizon
Check Out The Final Work Of Stuart ‘Chet’ Fraser With Horizon

The final studio work for the late Stuart ‘Chet’ Fraser of Noiseworks was captured for Horizon. The band features John Farnham band alumni Brett Garsed (guitar) and Angus Burchall (drums) with Stuart of guitar, Lee Bradshaw on vocals and Richard Panaia on bass.

2 days ago
The Cruel Sea photo by Tom Wilkinson
Mick Harvey Joins The Cruel Sea Tour As Keyboard Player

Mick Harvey will join The Cruel Sea on keyboards, percussion and backing vocals for the Straight Into The Sun theatre tour.

2 days ago
Men At Work Producer Peter McIan Has Died

Peter McIan, the producer for Men At Work’s two classic albums ‘Business As Usual’ (1981) and ‘Cargo’ (1983), has passed away.

2 days ago
Holy Holy
Holy Holy To Release Final Album ‘Sweet Bitter Sweet’ Before Hiatus

Aussie due Holy Holy are about to call it quits bout 14 years. Timothy Carroll and Oscar Dawson have announced a hiatus for Holy Holy with a final album ‘Sweet Bitter Sweet’ on the way.

3 days ago
Gordi
Gordi To Open For David Gray In Australia

Sophie Payten (aka Gordi) has been selected to open for David Gray’s upcoming Australian tour in November.

3 days ago
Tropical Fu*k Storm
Tropical Fu*k Storm Premiere ‘Dunning Kruger’s Loser Cruiser’ Video

Tropical Fu*k Storm have released another preview of the upcoming ‘Fairyland Codex’ album due in June. ‘Dunning Kruger’s Loser Cruiser’ comes with a video by Nespy 5 Euro.

4 days ago