Mick Mazzone Memorial Service Details - Noise11.com

Memorial details have been revealed for the service for Mick Mazzone, the manager of Hoodoo Gurus and former manager of Ian Moss.

Mick was a loved member of the Australian music industry. He was a tour manager, a production manager, an artist manager and for 37 years ran his company Mighty Management. He worked at one point for Frontier Touring and tour managed the Australian end of Live Aid. He was also a one-time stage manager for the APRA Music Awards.

The Memorial Service to Celebrate the Life of Mick Mazzone will be held in the Hickinbotham Hall, National Wine Centre corner of Hackney and Botanic Roads, Adelaide on MONDAY, 5 May 2025 commencing at 11:00am. For catering purposes, please register your intention to attend here. Mick was passionate about music – please show your passion for music by wearing your favourite band or concert merch at the Service In lieu of floral tributes, Mick’s family would appreciate memorial donations supporting the music industry through THE CREW FUND (Support Act and Crew Care) Select ‘Crew Fund’ from the drop down at ‘Donation to’ Donations can also be made at the Service. For anyone unable to attend, the service will be streamed here. Messages for the family can be left here

~~~ Mick Mazzone 6 June 1960 – 16 April 2025 Amazing, loving, supportive and dedicated dad to Frank, Antonia and Alex and loved by Ellie. Adored son of Francesco and Marianna Mazzone (both deceased). Beloved brother of Clare and Fiori, brother-in-law of Graham (deceased) and Lucy. Caring and attentive uncle to Rosie, Annie, Angela and their families. Mick was the cornerstone of our family. He leaves behind a lifetime of happy memories that we will carry with us and cherish always.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

