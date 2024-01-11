 Middle Kids Debut More New Music with ‘Terrible News’ - Noise11.com
Middle Kids Debut More New Music with ‘Terrible News’

by Paul Cashmere on January 11, 2024

in News

Just two weeks into 2024 and Sydney’s Middle Kids have a new song titled ‘Terrible News’.

‘Terrible News’ was written back when news was terrible, during the covid period and singer Hannah Joy admits the lyrics reflect that time.

There was a lot of confusion and information and rules and anger and people judging people and loss and distrust. I eventually felt so overwhelmed by all the noise, I couldn’t take it anymore,” she explains. “The guitars are kinda shouty too or maybe just urgent. I wanted to stack a lot of guitar layers to create almost a guitar choir. We got a friend Brendan Champion to play some brass on it which really elevates the song as it marches along.”

‘Terrible News’ is the fifth preview of the third Middle Kids album ‘Faith Crisis Pt 1’ due 16 February, 2024. Previous singles were ‘Bootleg Firecracker’, ‘Highlands’, Dramamine’ and ‘Bend’, all released in 2023.

Middle Kids previous album ‘Today We’re The Greatest’ earned the band Best Rock Album at the 2021 ARIA Music Awards.

Middle Kids is an indie rock band formed in Sydney, Australia, in 2014. The band consists of singer and guitarist Hannah Joy, her husband and bassist Tim Fitz, and drummer Harry Day.

They gained attention early in their career with the release of their debut EP, also titled “Middle Kids,” in 2016. The EP included the hit single “Edge of Town,” which received significant radio play and garnered positive critical reviews.

In May 2018, Middle Kids released their debut full-length album, “Lost Friends.” The album featured a mix of indie rock and alternative influences and received praise for its emotive songwriting and Joy’s powerful vocals. “Lost Friends” includes tracks like “Mistake” and “On My Knees” and helped solidify Middle Kids’ presence in the indie music scene.

Following the release of “Lost Friends,” Middle Kids gained international recognition and embarked on various tours, including performances in the United States, Europe, and Australia. They have shared the stage with prominent artists and bands, further expanding their reach and establishing themselves as a notable presence in the global indie music scene.

In March 2021 Middle Kids released their second studio album, “Today We’re the Greatest”. The album continued to showcase the band’s distinctive sound and Hannah Joy’s introspective and heartfelt lyrics. “Today We’re the Greatest” received positive reviews and featured tracks such as “Questions,” “Cellophane (Brain),” and the title track.

Singer Hannah Joy is known for her emotive and powerful vocals, which contribute significantly to Middle Kids’ sound. Her songwriting often explores personal and introspective themes, adding a layer of depth to the band’s music. Joy’s ability to convey raw emotion through her lyrics and vocal delivery has been a notable aspect of Middle Kids’ appeal, and she has been praised for her authenticity as a frontwoman.

