 Midnight Oil Announce Final Shows With Added 10 to 1 - Noise11.com
Peter Garrett of Midnight Oil at Mt Duneed - photo Noise11.com

Peter Garrett of Midnight Oil at Mt Duneed - photo Noise11.com

Midnight Oil Announce Final Shows With Added 10 to 1

by Paul Cashmere on August 16, 2022

in News

With Midnight Oil returning for their final Australian shows, more have been added including some special 10 to 1 shows playing the entire ’10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1’ album in its entirety.

The 10 to 1 shows dubbed ‘One for the Planet’ will benefit environmental causes. Dates are 12 September in Melbourne and 28 September in Sydney.

The One for the Road shows will feature an extended set of Oils music from every era. Those dates are 14 September in Melbourne and 3 October in Sydney.

“The shows we’ve just done overseas have been some of the best and most enjoyable of our career”, said Midnight Oil guitarist/keyboardist, Jim Moginie.“Every gig on this last tour has had extra emotion around it so we’re looking forward to bringing those feelings back home again.”

“We’ve always supported causes that we believe are important during our tours so these four extra gigs are partly a way of doing that”, explains frontman, Peter Garrett. “They will allow the band and the audience to have a different experience each night by digging deep into the back catalogue in venues that are a bit smaller than the ones we’ve usually been playing in over recent years.”

“From the opening track on our first album through to the last song on our new one, we’ve always been blessed to have fans who are really passionate about what we do”, observed drummer Rob Hirst. “One For The Planet” and “One For The Road” are our way of acknowledging that connection over 45 years. We’ve all shared an amazing journey together, so we want to celebrate that by playing something for everyone in places that feel special”.

“The shows we’ve just done overseas have been some of the best and most enjoyable of our career”, said Midnight Oil guitarist/keyboardist, Jim Moginie.“Every gig on this last tour has had extra emotion around it so we’re looking forward to bringing those feelings back home again.”

“We’ve always supported causes that we believe are important during our tours so these four extra gigs are partly a way of doing that”, explains frontman, Peter Garrett. “They will allow the band and the audience to have a different experience each night by digging deep into the back catalogue in venues that are a bit smaller than the ones we’ve usually been playing in over recent years.”

“From the opening track on our first album through to the last song on our new one, we’ve always been blessed to have fans who are really passionate about what we do”, observed drummer Rob Hirst. “One For The Planet” and “One For The Road” are our way of acknowledging that connection over 45 years. We’ve all shared an amazing journey together, so we want to celebrate that by playing something for everyone in places that feel special”.

MIDNIGHT OIL
RESIST + FINAL SHOWS OF TOUR
AUGUST – OCTOBER 2022

MIDNIGHT OIL PRESALE NEW SHOWS
via midnightoil.com
Runs 24 hours from: Thursday 18 August (staggered times, see below)
or until presale allocation exhausted

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRESALE NEW SHOWS
via frontiertouring.com/midnightoil
Runs 24 hours from: Thursday 18 August (staggered times see below)
or until presale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE NEW SHOWS
Begins: Monday 22 August, 10am local

Thursday 25 August 2022
Munro Martin Parklands, Cairns, QLD
RESIST: The Final Tour
Licensed All Ages
Special guest: Busby Marou
Tickets on sale now
ticketlink.com.au | Ph: 1300 855 835

Saturday 27 August 2022
Darwin Convention, Darwin, NT
RESIST: The Final Tour
Licensed All Ages
Special guest: Leah Flanagan
Tickets on sale now
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Monday 12 September 2022
Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC
One For The Planet
Licensed All Ages
Special guest: Liz Stringer
Presale Thursday 18 August 10am local
General public tickets on sale Monday 22 August 10am local
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

Wednesday 14 September 2022
Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC
One For The Road
Licensed All Ages
Presale Thursday 18 August 11am local
General public tickets on sale Monday 22 August 10am local
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

Friday 23 September 2022
Barnard Park Busselton, Busselton, WA
RESIST: The Final Tour
18+
Presented by Zaccaria Concerts
Special guest: Regurgitator
Presale Thursday 18 August 12noon local
General public tickets on sale Monday 22 August 10am local
oztix.com.au | 1300 762 545

Sunday 25 September 2022
Nikola Estate, Swan Valley, WA **
a day on the green
RESIST: The Final Tour
Licensed All Ages
Special guests: Goanna and Stephen Pigram
Tickets on sale now
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

Wednesday 28 September 2022
Luna Park Big Top, Sydney, NSW
One For The Planet
18+
Special guest: Leah Flanagan
Presale Thursday 18 August 12noon local
General public tickets on sale Monday 22 August 10am local
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

Saturday 1 October 2022
Fellows Oval ANU Campus, Canberra, ACT
RESIST: The Final Tour
18+*
Special guests: King Stingray, Emily Wurramara (solo) and Moaning Lisa
Tickets on sale now
moshtix.com.au | Ph: 1300 438 849

Monday 3 October 2022
Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW
One For The Road
Licensed All Ages
Presale Thursday 18 August 1pm local
General public tickets on sale Monday 22 August 10am local
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Also appearing at:
Thursday 18 – Saturday 20 August 2022: Mundi Mundi Bash, Broken Hill, NSW**
Saturday 17 September 2022: Stompem Ground, Broome, WA**

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

KISS photo by Ros O'Gorman
Gene Simmons Says KISS Will Continue With Him and Paul

Gene Simmons has insisted KISS will "continue" beyond touring.

8 mins ago
Noiseworks lead singer Jon Stevens performs at the Red Hot Summer tour in Mornington at the Mornington Racecourse. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Noiseworks Release First New Song In 30 Years ‘Heart & Soul’

Noiseworks have a new song ‘Heart & Soul’ and it’s the first new music for the band since 1991’s ‘Love Verses Money’.

23 hours ago
Olivia Newton-John - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Olivia Newton-John Returns To The Australian Charts

One week after the passing of Olivia Newton-John her music has impacted on the Australian charts with albums spanning her career re-entering the singles and album charts.

1 day ago
Dave Mustaine, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Dave Mustaine Now Slowed By Cancer

Dave Mustaine wasn't going to let cancer impact his guitar playing after a doctor told him he would lose "80 per cent use of his arm" to a previous hand injury.

2 days ago
James Hetfield of Metallica photo by Ros O'Gorman
James Hetfield Files For Divorce

Metallica frontman James Hetfield has reportedly filed to divorce his wife of 25 years.

2 days ago
Al Di Meola photo by Nathan Thomas supplied by Live Nation
Jazz Legend Al Di Meola To Perform In Australia In October

Legendary jazz guitarist Al Di Meola will perform in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney in October for Live Nation.

5 days ago
Crowded House at the Forum photo by Ros O'Gorman
Crowded House, Angus and Julia Stone, Boy & Bear To Play Gateway Lakes, Wodonga

Crowded House, Angus and Julia Stone and Boy & Bear will perform at Gateway Lakes on the Victoria/New South Wales border in November.

5 days ago