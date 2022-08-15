Midnight Oil Announce Final Shows With Added 10 to 1 - Noise11.com

With Midnight Oil returning for their final Australian shows, more have been added including some special 10 to 1 shows playing the entire ’10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1’ album in its entirety.

The 10 to 1 shows dubbed ‘One for the Planet’ will benefit environmental causes. Dates are 12 September in Melbourne and 28 September in Sydney.

The One for the Road shows will feature an extended set of Oils music from every era. Those dates are 14 September in Melbourne and 3 October in Sydney.

“The shows we’ve just done overseas have been some of the best and most enjoyable of our career”, said Midnight Oil guitarist/keyboardist, Jim Moginie.“Every gig on this last tour has had extra emotion around it so we’re looking forward to bringing those feelings back home again.”

“We’ve always supported causes that we believe are important during our tours so these four extra gigs are partly a way of doing that”, explains frontman, Peter Garrett. “They will allow the band and the audience to have a different experience each night by digging deep into the back catalogue in venues that are a bit smaller than the ones we’ve usually been playing in over recent years.”

“From the opening track on our first album through to the last song on our new one, we’ve always been blessed to have fans who are really passionate about what we do”, observed drummer Rob Hirst. “One For The Planet” and “One For The Road” are our way of acknowledging that connection over 45 years. We’ve all shared an amazing journey together, so we want to celebrate that by playing something for everyone in places that feel special”.

MIDNIGHT OIL

RESIST + FINAL SHOWS OF TOUR

AUGUST – OCTOBER 2022

MIDNIGHT OIL PRESALE NEW SHOWS

via midnightoil.com

Runs 24 hours from: Thursday 18 August (staggered times, see below)

or until presale allocation exhausted

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRESALE NEW SHOWS

via frontiertouring.com/midnightoil

Runs 24 hours from: Thursday 18 August (staggered times see below)

or until presale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE NEW SHOWS

Begins: Monday 22 August, 10am local

Thursday 25 August 2022

Munro Martin Parklands, Cairns, QLD

RESIST: The Final Tour

Licensed All Ages

Special guest: Busby Marou

Tickets on sale now

ticketlink.com.au | Ph: 1300 855 835

Saturday 27 August 2022

Darwin Convention, Darwin, NT

RESIST: The Final Tour

Licensed All Ages

Special guest: Leah Flanagan

Tickets on sale now

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Monday 12 September 2022

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

One For The Planet

Licensed All Ages

Special guest: Liz Stringer

Presale Thursday 18 August 10am local

General public tickets on sale Monday 22 August 10am local

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

Wednesday 14 September 2022

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

One For The Road

Licensed All Ages

Presale Thursday 18 August 11am local

General public tickets on sale Monday 22 August 10am local

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

Friday 23 September 2022

Barnard Park Busselton, Busselton, WA

RESIST: The Final Tour

18+

Presented by Zaccaria Concerts

Special guest: Regurgitator

Presale Thursday 18 August 12noon local

General public tickets on sale Monday 22 August 10am local

oztix.com.au | 1300 762 545

Sunday 25 September 2022

Nikola Estate, Swan Valley, WA **

a day on the green

RESIST: The Final Tour

Licensed All Ages

Special guests: Goanna and Stephen Pigram

Tickets on sale now

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

Wednesday 28 September 2022

Luna Park Big Top, Sydney, NSW

One For The Planet

18+

Special guest: Leah Flanagan

Presale Thursday 18 August 12noon local

General public tickets on sale Monday 22 August 10am local

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

Saturday 1 October 2022

Fellows Oval ANU Campus, Canberra, ACT

RESIST: The Final Tour

18+*

Special guests: King Stingray, Emily Wurramara (solo) and Moaning Lisa

Tickets on sale now

moshtix.com.au | Ph: 1300 438 849

Monday 3 October 2022

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

One For The Road

Licensed All Ages

Presale Thursday 18 August 1pm local

General public tickets on sale Monday 22 August 10am local

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Also appearing at:

Thursday 18 – Saturday 20 August 2022: Mundi Mundi Bash, Broken Hill, NSW**

Saturday 17 September 2022: Stompem Ground, Broome, WA**

