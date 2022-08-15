Midnight Oil Announce Final Shows With Added 10 to 1 - Noise11.com

With Midnight Oil returning for their final Australian shows, more have been added including some special 10 to 1 shows playing the entire ’10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1’ album in its entirety.
The 10 to 1 shows dubbed ‘One for the Planet’ will benefit environmental causes. Dates are 12 September in Melbourne and 28 September in Sydney.
The One for the Road shows will feature an extended set of Oils music from every era. Those dates are 14 September in Melbourne and 3 October in Sydney.
“The shows we’ve just done overseas have been some of the best and most enjoyable of our career”, said Midnight Oil guitarist/keyboardist, Jim Moginie.“Every gig on this last tour has had extra emotion around it so we’re looking forward to bringing those feelings back home again.”
“We’ve always supported causes that we believe are important during our tours so these four extra gigs are partly a way of doing that”, explains frontman, Peter Garrett. “They will allow the band and the audience to have a different experience each night by digging deep into the back catalogue in venues that are a bit smaller than the ones we’ve usually been playing in over recent years.”
“From the opening track on our first album through to the last song on our new one, we’ve always been blessed to have fans who are really passionate about what we do”, observed drummer Rob Hirst. “One For The Planet” and “One For The Road” are our way of acknowledging that connection over 45 years. We’ve all shared an amazing journey together, so we want to celebrate that by playing something for everyone in places that feel special”.
“The shows we’ve just done overseas have been some of the best and most enjoyable of our career”, said Midnight Oil guitarist/keyboardist, Jim Moginie.“Every gig on this last tour has had extra emotion around it so we’re looking forward to bringing those feelings back home again.”
“We’ve always supported causes that we believe are important during our tours so these four extra gigs are partly a way of doing that”, explains frontman, Peter Garrett. “They will allow the band and the audience to have a different experience each night by digging deep into the back catalogue in venues that are a bit smaller than the ones we’ve usually been playing in over recent years.”
“From the opening track on our first album through to the last song on our new one, we’ve always been blessed to have fans who are really passionate about what we do”, observed drummer Rob Hirst. “One For The Planet” and “One For The Road” are our way of acknowledging that connection over 45 years. We’ve all shared an amazing journey together, so we want to celebrate that by playing something for everyone in places that feel special”.
MIDNIGHT OIL
RESIST + FINAL SHOWS OF TOUR
AUGUST – OCTOBER 2022
MIDNIGHT OIL PRESALE NEW SHOWS
via midnightoil.com
Runs 24 hours from: Thursday 18 August (staggered times, see below)
or until presale allocation exhausted
FRONTIER MEMBERS PRESALE NEW SHOWS
via frontiertouring.com/midnightoil
Runs 24 hours from: Thursday 18 August (staggered times see below)
or until presale allocation exhausted
GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE NEW SHOWS
Begins: Monday 22 August, 10am local
Thursday 25 August 2022
Munro Martin Parklands, Cairns, QLD
RESIST: The Final Tour
Licensed All Ages
Special guest: Busby Marou
Tickets on sale now
ticketlink.com.au | Ph: 1300 855 835
Saturday 27 August 2022
Darwin Convention, Darwin, NT
RESIST: The Final Tour
Licensed All Ages
Special guest: Leah Flanagan
Tickets on sale now
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849
Monday 12 September 2022
Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC
One For The Planet
Licensed All Ages
Special guest: Liz Stringer
Presale Thursday 18 August 10am local
General public tickets on sale Monday 22 August 10am local
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100
Wednesday 14 September 2022
Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC
One For The Road
Licensed All Ages
Presale Thursday 18 August 11am local
General public tickets on sale Monday 22 August 10am local
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100
Friday 23 September 2022
Barnard Park Busselton, Busselton, WA
RESIST: The Final Tour
18+
Presented by Zaccaria Concerts
Special guest: Regurgitator
Presale Thursday 18 August 12noon local
General public tickets on sale Monday 22 August 10am local
oztix.com.au | 1300 762 545
Sunday 25 September 2022
Nikola Estate, Swan Valley, WA **
a day on the green
RESIST: The Final Tour
Licensed All Ages
Special guests: Goanna and Stephen Pigram
Tickets on sale now
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100
Wednesday 28 September 2022
Luna Park Big Top, Sydney, NSW
One For The Planet
18+
Special guest: Leah Flanagan
Presale Thursday 18 August 12noon local
General public tickets on sale Monday 22 August 10am local
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100
Saturday 1 October 2022
Fellows Oval ANU Campus, Canberra, ACT
RESIST: The Final Tour
18+*
Special guests: King Stingray, Emily Wurramara (solo) and Moaning Lisa
Tickets on sale now
moshtix.com.au | Ph: 1300 438 849
Monday 3 October 2022
Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW
One For The Road
Licensed All Ages
Presale Thursday 18 August 1pm local
General public tickets on sale Monday 22 August 10am local
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849
Also appearing at:
Thursday 18 – Saturday 20 August 2022: Mundi Mundi Bash, Broken Hill, NSW**
Saturday 17 September 2022: Stompem Ground, Broome, WA**
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook