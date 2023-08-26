Miley Cyrus Dedicates Song To Sinead O'Connor - Noise11.com

Miley Cyrus dedicated a song to Sinéad O’Connor after she reflected on their 2013 feud during her recent TV special.

Cyrus discussed the late music icon and dedicated a song to her during a conversation with her father Billy Ray Cyrus on her TV special, Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions), which aired on Thursday.

During the one-hour special, Miley opened up about the disapproving open letter she received in 2013 from Sinéad after releasing her song Wrecking Ball.

“So at the time when I made Wrecking Ball, I was expecting for there to be controversy and backlash, but I don’t think I expected other women to put me down or turn on me, especially women that had been in my position before,’ Miley said.

“So when I had received an open letter from Sinéad O’Connor, and I had no idea about the fragile mental state that she was in. And I was only 20 years old,” Miley continued. “So I could really only wrap my head around mental illness so much. And all that I saw was that another woman had told me that this idea was not my idea.”

Miley added, “And even if I was convinced that it was, it was still just, you know, men in power’s idea of me. And they had manipulated me to believe that it was my own idea when it never really was. And it was. And it is. And I still love it.”

Miley noted that “younger childhood triggers and traumas” can manifest in “weird and odd ways”.

“And I think I had just been judged for so long for my own choices that I was just exhausted,” she said. “And I was in this place where I finally was making my own choices and my own decisions. And to have that taken away from me deeply upset me.”

“God bless Sinéad O’Connor for real, in all seriousness,’ Miley added.

Miley then walked over to a microphone to sing Wonder Woman as a message read, “Dedicated to Sinéad O’Connor.”

Sinead died in her London home on 26 July at the age of 56.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

