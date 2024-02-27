Miley Cyrus Has Biggest Song Globally of 2023 - Noise11.com

IFPI, the organisation that represents the recorded music industry worldwide, has announced that Flowers by Miley Cyrus is the winner of the IFPI Global Single Award for 2023.

The IFPI Global Single Award is presented to the artist with the world’s best-selling single of the year across all digital formats – including paid subscription streaming, ad-supported platforms, and single-track downloads.

Miley Cyrus’ Flowers took the #1 spot in this year’s IFPI Global Single Chart, her first appearance in an IFPI Global Chart Top 10. The double Grammy Award-winning song, released in January 2023, hit #1 simultaneously in 29 markets around the world and finished the year at the top of the 2023 charts in markets including the UK, France and Australia.

The Top 10 also saw first ever IFPI Global Chart appearances for artists from Nigeria (with Rema’s Calm Down with Selena Gomez at #2) and Mexico (with Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma’s La Bebe at #6), reflecting the global rise of the Afrobeats and Regional Mexican genres in 2023.

Morgan Wallen’s Last Night, which topped the year-end charts in the USA, reached #8 in the chart, while last year’s IFPI #1 Global Single, As It Was by Harry Styles, was #5.

IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year, Taylor Swift, featured twice in the Top 10, with Anti-Hero, the lead single from Midnights, reaching #9 and Cruel Summer, from 2019’s Lover, at #7 following a resurgence in popularity thanks to her record-breaking Eras tour.

The Weeknd’s Die For You reached #4, becoming the third track from the artist to reach the IFPI Global Single Chart Top 5, after previous #1s Blinding Lights and Save Your Tears.

Outside the Top 10, Tom Odell’s Another Love reached #18 more than 10 years after its release and YOASOBI’s IDOL, the theme song from Anime series Oshi No Ko, reached #19, showcasing the power of streaming to drive music discovery and rediscovery.

Overall, artists of 10 different nationalities spanning five continents (Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Nigeria, South Korea, UK, and US) were represented in the Top 20, up from six nationalities in 2022.

