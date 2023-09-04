Miley Cyrus Ran Bangers Tour At Break-Even - Noise11.com

Miley Cyrus has claimed she “didn’t make a dime” from her 2014 Bangerz tour.

During the latest instalment of her Used to be Young TikTok series, Miley reflected on the 2014 tour, revealing that she didn’t make any money from it as a result of the extravagant stage props she purchased.

“The Bangerz tour was an investment in myself,” Miley said in the video. “A lot of these ideas were kind of so outlandish that no one really wanted to support me in making these pieces. So I had big puppets, oversized beds. I came out of my own face on my tongue.”

Cyrus explained that she and tour creative director, Diane Martel, had a vision for ending the shows by referencing the 1999 film The Truman Show. Miley had decided she would fly out on a giant hot dog prop and leave through a giant exit sign, just as Jim Carrey did in the iconic film.

“I felt like The Truman Show was a reflection of my life,” The Wrecking Ball star explained.

The eight month tour grossed over $62 million (£49 million), however, Miley has revealed that she “didn’t make a dime” from the proceeds because she wanted the shows to be “excellent”. She revealed that she paid for the set pieces despite protests from her team who warned her that she wouldn’t make any money. “I said, ‘there is no one I would rather invest in myself,” the performer confessed in the video.

