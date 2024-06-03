 Miley Cyrus Says Grammy Awards Don't Respect Her Career - Noise11.com
Miley Cyrus Says Grammy Awards Don’t Respect Her Career

by Music-News.com on June 4, 2024

in News

Miley Cyrus has hit out at the Grammy Awards for failing to honour her for the first 17 years of her music career.

Cyrus released her debut single back in 2007 but she argues it has taken until the release of her 2023 song Flowers for the prestigious award show to take her “seriously”.

She complained to W Magazine, “No shade, but I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and this is my first time actually being taken seriously at the Grammys?”

Lashing out, she added, “I’ve had a hard time figuring out what the measurement is there, because if we want to talk stats and numbers, then where the fuck was I? And if you want to talk, like, impact on culture, then where the fuck was I?”

She added, “This is not about arrogance. I am proud of myself.”

Flowers scooped Miley both the Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance awards at the 2024 Grammy’s which were held back in February – but this was far from the first time she had been nominated by The Recording Academy.

In 2015, she was nominated in the Best Pop Vocal Album category for her breakout record, Bangerz, but she lost out to Sam Smith for his album, In the Lonely Hour.

She was nominated by association at the 2022 awards for Lil Nas X’s album, Montero, as it was up for the Album of the Year and she co-wrote and offered guest vocals on one of his album tracks.

Her most recent album, Endless Summer Vacation, on which Flowers features, topped the album charts in the UK but peaked at number three in the USA. While her 2013 album, Bangerz, hit the top of the charts around the world and sold over one million copies in the USA alone.

music-news.com

