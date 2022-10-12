 Missy Higgins and Josh Pyke Nominated for APRA Screen Music Awards - Noise11.com
Missy Higgins and Josh Pyke Nominated for APRA Screen Music Awards

by Paul Cashmere on October 13, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

The nominees for the 2022 Screen Music Awards have been announced. Missy Higgins and Josh Pyke are two of the contemporary names nominated for a 2022 Screen Music Award.

Missy Higgins is up for Best Original Song Composed for the Screen with Bloody Game from Total Control. Josh Pyke composed the theme from Troppo and has been nominated for Best Television Theme.

2022 SCREEN MUSIC AWARDS
Forum Melbourne, Naarm
Tuesday 15 November 2022
With co-hosts Akina Edmonds and Anne Edmonds
Musical Director Jessica Wells

THE COMPLETE LIST OF NOMINEES

Feature Film Score of the Year

Title A Stitch in Time
Composed by Angela Little
Published by Peer Music

Title Bosch and Rockit
Composed by Brian Cachia

Title Interceptor
Composed by Michael Lira
Published by Universal Music Publishing obo Ambience Entertainment

Title The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson
Composed by Salliana Seven Campbell

Best Music for a Documentary

Title A Fire Inside
Composed by Matteo Zingales
Published by Sonar Music

Title Ms Represented with Annabel Crabb
Composed by Andrew Scott & Caitlin Yeo
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Title No Mercy, No Remorse
Composed by Brett Aplin

Title Puff: Wonders of the Reef
Composed by Hylton Mowday
Published by We Love Jam Studios

Best Music for a Short Film

Title Bellysaurus
Composed by Dmitri Golovko

Title Finding X
Composed by Cassie To

Title Still Life
Composed by Wil Hughes

Title Tarneit
Composed by Nerida Tyson-Chew

Best Soundtrack Album

Title New Gold Mountain
Composed by Caitlin Yeo
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Title No Mercy, No Remorse
Composed by Brett Aplin

Title River
Composed by Richard Tognetti with William Barton* & Piers Burbrook de Vere
Published by G Schirmer*

Title Wolf Like Me
Composed by Piers Burbrook de Vere
Published by Universal/MCA Music Publishing

Best Original Song Composed for the Screen

Title I Am My Own Panther Now from Preppers
Composed by Kate Miller-Heidke & Keir Nuttall
Published by Sony Music Publishing

Title Silver Linings from MumLife
Composed by Sophia Christopher

Title Spirit Voice of the Enchanted Waters from River
Composed by William Barton*, Piers Burbrook de Vere & Richard Tognetti
Published by G Schirmer*

Title: Bloody Game from Total Control
Composed by Missy Higgins
Published by Mushroom Music

Best Music for Children’s Programming

Title Destroy the Invisibility Jacket
Composed by Joseph Twist

Title Space Nova: Dark Ice
Composed by Russell Thornton

Title The Bureau of Magical Things
Composed by Brett Aplin

Title The Deep
Composed by Nerida Tyson-Chew
Published by A Stark Production

Best Television Theme

Title Books That Made Us
Composed by Jackson Milas
Published by Sonar Music

Title New Gold Mountain
Composed by Caitlin Yeo
Published by Kobalt Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Title The PM’s Daughter
Composed by Basil Hogios & Caitlin Yeo*
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP*

Title Troppo
Composed by Josh Pyke

Best Music for a Television Series or Serial

Title Total Control
Composed by Antony Partos & Matteo Zingales
Published by Sonar Music

Title Blind Spotting
Composed by Michael Yezerski & Ambrose Akinmusire
Published by Snoot Music

Title The Newsreader
Composed by Cornel Wilczek

Title RFDS
Composed by Amanda Brown
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie

Title Books That Made Us
Composed by Jackson Milas
Published by Sonar Music

Title New Gold Mountain
Composed by Caitlin Yeo
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Title The Twelve
Composed by Rafael May
Published by Cooking Vinyl Publishing

Title Underbelly Vanishing Act
Composed by Amanda Brown
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Best Music for an Advertisement

Title Ausfilm: The Australian Job
Composed by Angela Little

Title Destination NSW: Feel New
Composed by Lance Gurisik

Title Ostelin Strong Women
Composed by Ack Kinmonth

Title Samsung MFF: Walk the Night
Composed by Nicholas Routledge, Joshua Pearson & Jono Ma
Published by Sonar Music

Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia

Composers: Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks
For: MasterChef, Anh’s Brush with Fame, Beauty and the Geek Australia

Composer: Damian de Boos-Smith
For: Better Homes and Gardens, Lego Masters, The Block

Composer: Jay Stewart
For: The Block, Better Homes and Gardens, House Rules

Composer: Mitch Stewart
For: MasterChef, Travel Guides, Love on the Spectrum

Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas

Composers: Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks
For: MasterChef, Legomasters Australia

Composer: Alastair Ford
For: McLeod’s Daughters

Composer: Joff Bush
For: Bluey

Composer: Neil Sutherland
For: Border Security, MythBusters, Bondi Vet

