Models and Boom Crash Opera Team For Double A Side Tour - Noise11.com

Models, Record Store Day Melbourne on 16 April 2016. photo by Ros O'Gorman

Models and Boom Crash Opera Team For Double A Side Tour

by Paul Cashmere on July 11, 2024

Models and Boom Crash Opera will tour together again with the Double A Side tour with dates later 2024 and more in 2025.

Both Models and Boom Crash Opera have clocked up a Greatest Hits worth of hits over the years.

Models hits are:

Cut Lunch EP (no 38, 1981)
I Hear Motion (no 12, 1983)
Big On Love (no 24, 1984)
Barbados (no 2, 1985)
Out of Sight Out of Mind (no 1, 1985)
Cold Fever (no 36, 1985)
Evolution (no 21, 1986)
Lets Kiss (no 27, 1986)
Hold On (no 21, 1987)

Boom Crash Opera hits are:

Great Wall (no 5, 1986)
Hands Up In The Air (no 16, 1986)
Her Charity (no 32, 1987)
Onion Skin (no 11, 1989)
Get Out Of The House (no 24, 1989)
Dancing In The Storm (no 21, 1990)
Talk About It (no 35, 1990)
In The Morning (no 36, 1993)
Gimme (no 14, 1994)
Tongue Tied (no 25, 1995)

Dates for Models and Boom Crash Opera are:

2024
3 Nov Corner Hotel Melbourne, VIC *SELLING FAST*
8 Nov Selinas Sydney, NSW with James Reyne
16 Nov Eatons Hill Brisbane, QLD with James Reyne

2025
21 March Paddington RSL Sydney, NSW
28 March Triffid Brisbane, QLD
12 April Anita’s Theatre Thirroul, NSW
24 April The Gov Adelaide, SA
9 May Rosemount Perth, WA

Get tickets here

