Models and Boom Crash Opera Team For Double A Side Tour - Noise11.com

Models and Boom Crash Opera will tour together again with the Double A Side tour with dates later 2024 and more in 2025.

Both Models and Boom Crash Opera have clocked up a Greatest Hits worth of hits over the years.

Models hits are:

Cut Lunch EP (no 38, 1981)

I Hear Motion (no 12, 1983)

Big On Love (no 24, 1984)

Barbados (no 2, 1985)

Out of Sight Out of Mind (no 1, 1985)

Cold Fever (no 36, 1985)

Evolution (no 21, 1986)

Lets Kiss (no 27, 1986)

Hold On (no 21, 1987)

Boom Crash Opera hits are:

Great Wall (no 5, 1986)

Hands Up In The Air (no 16, 1986)

Her Charity (no 32, 1987)

Onion Skin (no 11, 1989)

Get Out Of The House (no 24, 1989)

Dancing In The Storm (no 21, 1990)

Talk About It (no 35, 1990)

In The Morning (no 36, 1993)

Gimme (no 14, 1994)

Tongue Tied (no 25, 1995)

Dates for Models and Boom Crash Opera are:

2024

3 Nov Corner Hotel Melbourne, VIC *SELLING FAST*

8 Nov Selinas Sydney, NSW with James Reyne

16 Nov Eatons Hill Brisbane, QLD with James Reyne

2025

21 March Paddington RSL Sydney, NSW

28 March Triffid Brisbane, QLD

12 April Anita’s Theatre Thirroul, NSW

24 April The Gov Adelaide, SA

9 May Rosemount Perth, WA

Get tickets here

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

