 Models Extend 40 Years of Motion Tour into 2024 - Noise11.com

Models, Record Store Day Melbourne on 16 April 2016. photo by Ros O'Gorman

Models Extend 40 Years of Motion Tour into 2024

by Paul Cashmere on December 13, 2023

in News

Models will perform more ’40 Years of Motion’ dates in 2024.

Models kicked of ‘40 Years of Motion’ to mark the 40th anniversary of their first major hit ‘I Hear Motion’ in 1983. ‘I Hear Motion’ was released 20 September, 1983. Ut reached no 12 in Australia.

Models released five albums between 1980 and 1986. ‘Out of Mind, Out of Sight’ reached no 3 in 1985.

Models – 40 Years of Motion Tour – NEW DATES FOR 2024

Tickets on sale now from www.modelsband.com

February 16 – Bridge Hotel, Rozelle NSW
February 18 – Archies Creek Hotel, Archies Creek Vic
February 24 – Bundy Hall, Bundalaguah Vic
March 2 – Shotkickers, Thornbury Vic
April 26 – Port Beach Brewery, Fremantle WA
April 27 – Rosemount Hotel, North Perth WA

Models setlist 2023

Hold On
Big on Love
Happy Birthday I.B.M.
Two Cabs to the Toucan
Unhappy
Drive Through Love
You Know What I Like About That Guy? (Nothing)
God Bless America
Truth About Truth About Scientists
Local and/or General
Gravity
Out of Mind Out of Sight
I Hear Motion

Encore:
Atlantic Romantic
Pate Pedestrian
Barbados

Noise11.com

