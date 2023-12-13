Models Extend 40 Years of Motion Tour into 2024 - Noise11.com

Models will perform more ’40 Years of Motion’ dates in 2024.

Models kicked of ‘40 Years of Motion’ to mark the 40th anniversary of their first major hit ‘I Hear Motion’ in 1983. ‘I Hear Motion’ was released 20 September, 1983. Ut reached no 12 in Australia.

Models released five albums between 1980 and 1986. ‘Out of Mind, Out of Sight’ reached no 3 in 1985.

Models – 40 Years of Motion Tour – NEW DATES FOR 2024

Tickets on sale now from www.modelsband.com

February 16 – Bridge Hotel, Rozelle NSW

February 18 – Archies Creek Hotel, Archies Creek Vic

February 24 – Bundy Hall, Bundalaguah Vic

March 2 – Shotkickers, Thornbury Vic

April 26 – Port Beach Brewery, Fremantle WA

April 27 – Rosemount Hotel, North Perth WA

Models setlist 2023

Hold On

Big on Love

Happy Birthday I.B.M.

Two Cabs to the Toucan

Unhappy

Drive Through Love

You Know What I Like About That Guy? (Nothing)

God Bless America

Truth About Truth About Scientists

Local and/or General

Gravity

Out of Mind Out of Sight

I Hear Motion

Encore:

Atlantic Romantic

Pate Pedestrian

Barbados

Noise11.com

