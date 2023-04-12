 Modest Mouse Prepare To Daydream In Australia and New Zealand - Noise11.com
Isaac Brock Modest Mouse. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Isaac Brock of Modest Mouse. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Modest Mouse Prepare To Daydream In Australia and New Zealand

by Paul Cashmere on April 12, 2023

in News

Modest Mouse have wrapped by the last of their North American dates before heading to New Zealand then Australia for Daydream.

Modest Mouse performed dates in Mexico on March 26, 30 and April 1 but were in the Southern Hemisphere just before that performing at festivals in Argentina, Paraguay and Brazil.

Modest Mouse will tour Australia with Slowdive, Tropical F*ck Storm, Beach Fossils, Cloud Nothings and Majik Door

Australian dates are:

22 April, Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl
29 April, Sydney, Hordern Pavillion
30 April, Brisbane, Riverstage (Majik Door are not at this show)

New Zealand

20 April, Auckland, Powerstation

Get tickets from https://www.destroyalllines.com/tours/daydream

Modest Mouse setlist 30 March 2023, Mexico City

Dramamine (from This Is A Long Drive For Someone with Nothing to Think About, 1996)
We Are Between (from The Golden Casket, 2021)
We’re Lucky (from The Golden Casket, 2021)
Bury Me With It (from Good News For People Who Love Bad News, 2004)
Fire It Up (from We Were Dead Before The Ship Even Sank, 2007)
Lampshades on Fire (from Strangers to Ourselves, 2015)
Wooden Soldiers (from The Golden Casket, 2021)
Bukowski (from Good News For People Who Love Bad News, 2004)
King Rat (from No-one’s First and You’re Next EP, 2009)
Dashboard (from We Were Dead Before The Ship Even Sank, 2007)
Tiny Cities Made of Ashes (from The Moon & Antarctica, 2000)
Trailer Trash (from The Lonesome Crowded West, 1997)
Back to the Middle (from The Golden Casket, 2021)
Float On (from Good News For People Who Love Bad News, 2004)
Spitting Venom (from We Were Dead Before The Ship Even Sank, 2007)

Encore:
Gravity Rides Everything (from The Moon & Antarctica, 2000)
Fuck Your Acid Trip (from The Golden Casket, 2021)
Out of Gas (from The Lonesome Crowded West, 1997)
3rd Planet (from The Moon & Antarctica, 2000)
Styrofoam Boots/It’s All Nice on Ice, Alright (from The Lonesome Crowded West, 1997)

