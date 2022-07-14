Moler To Reform Again For A One Off Melbourne Show - Noise11.com

Moler are getting back together for one show only opening for The Fauves in Melbourne on 30 July.
Moler released one album only ‘Golden Duck’ on Mushroom in 1997. It earned them an ARIA nomination for Best Rock Album in 1998 which went to Superjesus for ‘Sumo. Moler disbanded in 2001.
Moler reformed in 2018 for a 25th anniversary show.
SATURDAY 30 JULY
THE FAUVES meets MOLER meets WORKER+PARASITE
BRUNSWICK BALLROOM
314 Sydney Rd, Melbourne
DOORS: 6.30pm for dinner; and from 8.00pm band action
Tickets from moshtix.com.au/v2/event/the-fauves/141315
Venue coordinated event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/556231849391953
