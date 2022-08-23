Monty Python’s ‘And Now For Something Completely Different’ Turns 50 - Noise11.com

The first Monty Python and the Flying Circus album ‘And Now For Something Completely Different’ was released 50 years ago on 22 August 1972.

The movie was based on the TV series ‘Monty Python’s Flying Circus’. The title came from a sketch in the show. The film was made for America and based on a compilation of sketches from the UK TV series. The series had not aired in the USA.

The Monty Python cast was Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, terry Jones, Michael Palin, Carol Cleveland and Connie Booth. Booth married Cleese in 1968 but they divorced in 1978. She also played Polly in the two ‘Fawlty Towers’ seasons on 1975 and 1979.

Graham Chapman died in 1989 and Terry Jones in 2020. All of the rest of the cast are still around.

