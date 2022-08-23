 Monty Python’s ‘And Now For Something Completely Different’ Turns 50 - Noise11.com
Monty Python And Now For Something Completely Different

Monty Python’s ‘And Now For Something Completely Different’ Turns 50

by Paul Cashmere on August 23, 2022

in News

The first Monty Python and the Flying Circus album ‘And Now For Something Completely Different’ was released 50 years ago on 22 August 1972.

The movie was based on the TV series ‘Monty Python’s Flying Circus’. The title came from a sketch in the show. The film was made for America and based on a compilation of sketches from the UK TV series. The series had not aired in the USA.

The Monty Python cast was Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, terry Jones, Michael Palin, Carol Cleveland and Connie Booth. Booth married Cleese in 1968 but they divorced in 1978. She also played Polly in the two ‘Fawlty Towers’ seasons on 1975 and 1979.

Graham Chapman died in 1989 and Terry Jones in 2020. All of the rest of the cast are still around.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Lindsey Buckingham, Fleetwood Mac. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Lindsey Buckingham Has His Own Shows To Do

Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham has a stack of his own dates coming up for UK, Europe and then back to the USA.

13 mins ago
The Farnham Family celebrating Jill & John's 45th wedding anniversary in 2018 Jill, James, Rob and John Farnham
John Farnham Admitted To Hospital For Cancer Treatment

Australian music legend John Farnham has been diagnosed with cancer and has been admitted to hospital in Melbourne for treatment.

7 hours ago
Joni Mitchell at the Newport Folk Festival 2022
Joni Mitchell Pops To Record New Music Again

Joni Mitchell’s ex-husband Larry Klein says the veteran singer is hoping to return to the studio to record new music.

1 day ago
Britney Spears and Elton John (photo from Elton's Facebook page)
The Elton John and Britney Spears Duet Is Coming Out This Week

The Elton John and Britney Spears duet ‘Hold Me Closer’ will be released on Friday 26 August.

2 days ago
KISS by Mary Boukouvalas_19
KISS End of the Road Australian Tour Kicks Off In Melbourne #REVIEW

The KISS End of the Road tour has finally reached Australia after three delays due to the pandemic and they are literally going out with a bang.

2 days ago
Jackson Browne interview on Tuesday 22 March 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jackson Browne To Return To Australia and New Zealand In 2023

Jackson Browne will return to Australia in New Zealand for appearances at Bluesfest, A Day On The Green and his own shows.

6 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman
Geezer Butler Missed Black Sabbath Commonwealth Games Reunion Due To Covid

Geezer Butler couldn't make Black Sabbath's reunion at the Commonwealth Games after getting COVID-19 and a boating accident that left him with injured ribs.

6 days ago