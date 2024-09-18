 More Australian Dua Lipa Dates Added - Noise11.com
Dua Lipa Press Photo - Tyrone Lebon supplied by Live Nation

Dua Lipa Press Photo - Tyrone Lebon supplied by Live Nation

More Australian Dua Lipa Dates Added

by Noise11.com on September 19, 2024

in News

Dua Lipa will now play three Melbourne shows and two Sydney shows with new dates added to the Radical Optimism Australian tour.

Dua Lipa will start the tour in March 20 in Melbourne with dates in Sydney and Melbourne fore heading to New Zealand.

DUA LIPA – RADICAL OPTIMISM TOUR 2025 DATES
Thu Mar 20 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
Sat Mar 22 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena – Just added
Sun Mar 23 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena – Just added
Wed Mar 26 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Fri Mar 28 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena – Just added
Wed Apr 2 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

https://www.livenation.com.au/artist-dua-lipa-780986

Noise11.com

