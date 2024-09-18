More Australian Dua Lipa Dates Added - Noise11.com

Dua Lipa will now play three Melbourne shows and two Sydney shows with new dates added to the Radical Optimism Australian tour.

Dua Lipa will start the tour in March 20 in Melbourne with dates in Sydney and Melbourne fore heading to New Zealand.

DUA LIPA – RADICAL OPTIMISM TOUR 2025 DATES

Thu Mar 20 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Sat Mar 22 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena – Just added

Sun Mar 23 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena – Just added

Wed Mar 26 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Fri Mar 28 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena – Just added

Wed Apr 2 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

https://www.livenation.com.au/artist-dua-lipa-780986

