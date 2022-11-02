More Details Emerge Of Michael Jackson 'Thriller' 40th Anniversary Release - Noise11.com

The new Michael Jackson ‘Thriller’ tracklisting for 40th anniversary edition of the album is almost complete.
All but two songs have been released for the 40th anniversary edition, with a bonus disc featuring outtakes, demos, expanded versions and remixes.
The Thriller 40th anniversary edition look like:
Disc 1
Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’
Baby Be Mine
The Girl Is Mine
Thriller
Beat It
Billie Jean
Human Nature
PYT (Pretty Young Thing)
The Lady In My Life
Disc 2
Starlight
Got The Hots (Demo)
Track 12 still not revealed
Carousel
Behind The Mask (Mike’s Mix) (demo)
Track 15 still not revealed
The Toy (Demo)
Sunset Driver (Demo)
What A Lovely Way To Go (Demo)
She’s Trouble (Demo)
Billie Jean (1981 home demo)
Billie Jean (Long Version)
Billie Jean (2008 Dickhead Mix) (featuring Dickhead) (Thriller 25th Anniversary Remix)
Beat It (Demo)
Beat It (2008 with Fergie Remix) (Thriller 25th Anniversary Remix)
Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’ (Demo)
Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’ (Tommy D’s Main Mix)
Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’ (2008 with Akon) (Thriller 25th Anniversary Remix)
There will also be two immersive fan experiences planned for Dusseldorf, Germany and New York City, USA. Germany’s event takes place November 10-13 and New York City’s event will be from November 18-20. Listening parties are also planned for Sydney, London, Toronto, Madrid, Amsterdam and Seoul.
The 40th Anniversary edition of Thriller will be released on 18 November.
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook