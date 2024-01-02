 More On The New Music From Motley Crue - Noise11.com
More On The New Music From Motley Crue

by Music-News.com on January 3, 2024

Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx has been “pumping out amazing lyrics and great music”.

New guitarist John 5 – who replaced disgruntled longtime axe-slayer Mick Mars in October 2022 – has been impressed by the calibre of the material the bassist and songwriter has been producing and compared the heavy sound to Motley’s 1981 debut record ‘Too Fast For Love’.

Speaking to Illinois Entertainer magazine, John 5 teased: “We have recorded some songs with [longtime producer] Bob Rock.

“Just the other day, Nikki [Sixx, bassist] called me and he was playing guitar over the phone and he’ll play a riff, and he’ll sing this melody, and it sounded like it could be something off of [Motley Crue’s debut album] ‘Too Fast For Love’. It’s just natural for him to write these songs that I have loved and lots of other people have loved. I think we’re always going to make new music, because, man, this guy is pumping out amazing lyrics and great music. When we all get together, it’s pretty magical.”

Motley Crue recorded three songs with studio wizard Bob last year.

Drummer Tommy Lee told Desert Sun in December: “Wait until you hear it. It’s insane. It’s not a full album, but that might be down the road a bit. We’re always writing and doing stuff, so that’s always a possibility down the road. But we just went to the studio not too long ago and recorded three insane tracks and one of them is called ‘Dogs Of War’. We’re just finishing up the video for it. For those jonesing for some new Crue, people are going to bug out. John 5 is playing on it, the guitar work is incredible and it sounds sick.”

As well as ‘Dogs Of War’, they recorded a rendition of the Beastie Boys classic ‘(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)’.

