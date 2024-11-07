 More Rare Split Enz For You To Devour - Noise11.com
Split Enz photo by Mark Goulding

Split Enz photo by Mark Goulding supplied by Peter Green

More Rare Split Enz For You To Devour

by Paul Cashmere on November 7, 2024

in News

Thanks Peter Green. Here is some more rare Split Enz.

The audio features four live tracks recorded during the 1984 Enz With A Bang tour at festival Hall in Melbourne.

Listen to “Horse to Water” (Nov 7) , “One Mouth Is Fed”(Nov 5) , “You Send Me”(Nov 7) & “Bon Voyage” (Nov 7) Festival Hall.

Split Enz archivist Peter Green tells Noise11.com, “This week marks the 40th Anniversary since the Split Enz “Farewell” tour ENZ WITH A BANG. They played three sold out nights at Festival Hall (Nov 5, 6, and 7 1984).

“To celebrate we have just put FOUR Enz live songs (audio but with some cool unreleased photos by Mark Goulding) up on Youtube, from the shows.

“Horse to Water” a song the Enz would add into the set at random over the years, “One Mouth Is Fed” from the bands last studio album “See ya Round”, a cover, Sam Cookes “You Send Me” and “Bon Voyage” from Split Enz “Conflicting Emotions”. All are never before heard audio versions.

“The line up- Tim Finn, Neil Finn, Eddie Rayner, Noel Crombie, Nigel Griggs & Paul Hester on drums. (drums sometimes shared by Noel).”

