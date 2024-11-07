More Rare Split Enz For You To Devour - Noise11.com

Thanks Peter Green. Here is some more rare Split Enz.

The audio features four live tracks recorded during the 1984 Enz With A Bang tour at festival Hall in Melbourne.

Listen to “Horse to Water” (Nov 7) , “One Mouth Is Fed”(Nov 5) , “You Send Me”(Nov 7) & “Bon Voyage” (Nov 7) Festival Hall.

Split Enz archivist Peter Green tells Noise11.com, “This week marks the 40th Anniversary since the Split Enz “Farewell” tour ENZ WITH A BANG. They played three sold out nights at Festival Hall (Nov 5, 6, and 7 1984).

“To celebrate we have just put FOUR Enz live songs (audio but with some cool unreleased photos by Mark Goulding) up on Youtube, from the shows.

“Horse to Water” a song the Enz would add into the set at random over the years, “One Mouth Is Fed” from the bands last studio album “See ya Round”, a cover, Sam Cookes “You Send Me” and “Bon Voyage” from Split Enz “Conflicting Emotions”. All are never before heard audio versions.

“The line up- Tim Finn, Neil Finn, Eddie Rayner, Noel Crombie, Nigel Griggs & Paul Hester on drums. (drums sometimes shared by Noel).”

