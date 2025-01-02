 More Screenings Announced For Redd Kross Documentary - Noise11.com
Redd Kross

Redd Kross

More Screenings Announced For Redd Kross Documentary

by Paul Cashmere on January 3, 2025

in News

A new documentary ‘Born Innocent: The Redd Kross Story’ has opened in Los Angeles and will move to more cinemas across North America in January and February.

The documentary tells the story of the McDonald brothers, Jeff and Steve McDonald, who formed Redd Kross in Hawthorne, California in 1978.

At early Redd Kross shows fans in the audience included Slash, Axl Rose and members of Motley Crue.

The McDonald brothers will attend some of the screenings.

Confirmed Born Innocent: The Redd Kross Story theatrical play dates as of Jan 2, 2025

January
3-5 – Columbus, OH – Gateway Film Center
4 & 8 – Cary, NC – The Cary Theater
4, 5 & 8 – Pittsburgh, PA – Harris Theater
6 – Las Vegas, NV – The Beverly Theater* (followed by Jan 7 guided tour of Punk Rock Museum by Jeff & Steven McDonald, filmmaker Andrew Reich @ 12:30 PM Pac)
9 – Los Angeles, CA – Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown LA*
9 – Austin, TX – Alamo Drafthouse Village
9 – Denver, CO – Alamo Drafthouse Cinema-Sloans Lake
13 – Cincinnati, OH – The Woodward Theater
15-19 – Winnipeg, MB, CANADA – Dave Barber Cinematheque
16 – Long Beach, CA – Art Theatre of Long Beach*
16 – Nashville, TN – Third Man Records
17-20 – Albuquerque, NM – Guild Cinema
23 – Brooklyn, NY – Alamo Drafthouse Downtown Brooklyn
23 – Philadelphia, PA – PhilaMOCA
29 – Arlington, MA – Regent Theatre

February
2 – Toronto, ON, CANADA – Hot Docs
3 – Portland, OR – Hollywood Theatre
7 – Hermosa Beach, CA – Saint Rocke (South By South Bay Fest)+
16 – Bloomington, IN – Buskirk-Chumley Theater

*Includes Q&A w/ Redd Kross members Jeff & Steven McDonald, filmmaker Andrew Reich
+Includes live Redd Kross performance

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Bonnie Tyler photo by Ros O'Gorman
Timeless Summer Tour With Boy George and Bonnie Tyler Cancelled in Australia

The upcoming Timeless Summer Tour featuring Boy George, Tony Hadley, Bonnie Tyler and Mickey Thomas of Starship has been cancelled.

23 hours ago
The Primitives photo supplied Troubadour Touring
The Primitives Cancel Australian Tour

The Primitives Australian tour is no longer going ahead.

December 25, 2024
Hozier Facebook photo
Hozier Covers The Pogues On SNL

Hozier has covered The Pogues Christmas classic ‘A Fairytale In New York’ on Saturday Night Live.

December 23, 2024
Joan As Police Woman 2024 Noise11 interview
Joan As Police Woman Joan Wassar On Her Time With The Dambuilders

Before Joan Wassar became Joan As Police Woman she was the violin player in The Dambuilders.

December 19, 2024
Wanstock Is Back For 2025 With The Babys and Baby Animals

Wanstock, Geoff Wansbrough’s celebration of the pub rock era, will return to Doncaster in Melbourne in 2025 with not only Britain’s The Babys but also Australia’s Baby Animals, Taxiride featuring Jason Singh, Mi-Sex and Ted Mulry Gang.

December 19, 2024
Simply Red Bass Player Steve Lewinson Dies At Age 58

Simply Red's longtime bass player Steve Lewinson has died at age 58.

December 18, 2024
What To Expect From The 2025 Kylie Minogue Tour

Kylie Minogue has teased details of her upcoming 2025 tour.

December 18, 2024