More Screenings Announced For Redd Kross Documentary - Noise11.com

A new documentary ‘Born Innocent: The Redd Kross Story’ has opened in Los Angeles and will move to more cinemas across North America in January and February.
The documentary tells the story of the McDonald brothers, Jeff and Steve McDonald, who formed Redd Kross in Hawthorne, California in 1978.
At early Redd Kross shows fans in the audience included Slash, Axl Rose and members of Motley Crue.
The McDonald brothers will attend some of the screenings.
Confirmed Born Innocent: The Redd Kross Story theatrical play dates as of Jan 2, 2025
January
3-5 – Columbus, OH – Gateway Film Center
4 & 8 – Cary, NC – The Cary Theater
4, 5 & 8 – Pittsburgh, PA – Harris Theater
6 – Las Vegas, NV – The Beverly Theater* (followed by Jan 7 guided tour of Punk Rock Museum by Jeff & Steven McDonald, filmmaker Andrew Reich @ 12:30 PM Pac)
9 – Los Angeles, CA – Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown LA*
9 – Austin, TX – Alamo Drafthouse Village
9 – Denver, CO – Alamo Drafthouse Cinema-Sloans Lake
13 – Cincinnati, OH – The Woodward Theater
15-19 – Winnipeg, MB, CANADA – Dave Barber Cinematheque
16 – Long Beach, CA – Art Theatre of Long Beach*
16 – Nashville, TN – Third Man Records
17-20 – Albuquerque, NM – Guild Cinema
23 – Brooklyn, NY – Alamo Drafthouse Downtown Brooklyn
23 – Philadelphia, PA – PhilaMOCA
29 – Arlington, MA – Regent Theatre
February
2 – Toronto, ON, CANADA – Hot Docs
3 – Portland, OR – Hollywood Theatre
7 – Hermosa Beach, CA – Saint Rocke (South By South Bay Fest)+
16 – Bloomington, IN – Buskirk-Chumley Theater
*Includes Q&A w/ Redd Kross members Jeff & Steven McDonald, filmmaker Andrew Reich
+Includes live Redd Kross performance
