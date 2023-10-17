 More Tickets Added for Sam Smith and Meg Mac Australia and New Zealand Tour - Noise11.com
Sam Smith plays the Town Hall in Melbourne at an intimate show put on by iHeart Radio, KiisFM and Optus Yes. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sam Smith plays the Town Hall in Melbourne at an intimate show put on by iHeart Radio Photo by Ros O'Gorman

More Tickets Added for Sam Smith and Meg Mac Australia and New Zealand Tour

by Paul Cashmere on October 18, 2023

in News

Sam Smith’s upcoming Australia and New Zealand tour will kick off next week with new tickets added to the shows, including the previously sold-out dates.

Sam Smith will tour Australia and New Zealand with Meg Mac opening all shows.

Sam Smith has been touring Asia in the last few weeks with shows ticked off in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Japan.

Sam’s setlist is:

Stay With Me (from In The Only Hour, 2014)
I’m Not the Only One (from In The Only Hour, 2014)
Like I Can (from In The Only Hour, 2014)
Too Good at Goodbyes (from The Thrill of It All, 2017)

Part 1:Love
Perfect (from Gloria, 2023)
Diamonds (from Love Goes, 2020)
How Do You Sleep? (from Love Goes, 2020)
Dancing With a Stranger (Sam Smith & Normani cover)

Part 2: Beauty
Kissing You (from Gloria, 2023)
Lay Me Down (from In The Only Hour, 2014)
Love Goes (from Love Goes, 2020)
Gimme (from Gloria, 2023)
Lose You(from Gloria, 2023)
Promises (from Love Goes, 2020)
I’m Not Here to Make Friends (from Gloria, 2023)
Latch (Disclosure single with Sam Smith, 2012)
I Feel Love (Donna Summer cover)

Part 3:Sex
Gloria (from Gloria, 2023)
Human Nature (Madonna cover)
Unholy (from Gloria, 2023)

TICKETS ON SALE NOW
via frontiertouring.com/samsmith

Saturday 28 October
Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA
Lic. All Ages
NEW TICKETS JUST RELEASED
ticketek.com.au

Tuesday 31 October
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
Lic. All Ages
NEW TICKETS JUST RELEASED
ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 1 November
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
Lic. All Ages
NEW TICKETS JUST RELEASED
ticketek.com.au

Friday 3 November
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
Lic. All Ages
NEW TICKETS JUST RELEASED
ticketek.com.au

Saturday 4 November
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
Lic. All Ages
NEW TICKETS JUST RELEASED
ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 8 November
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
Lic. All Ages
NEW TICKETS JUST RELEASED
ticketek.com.au

Saturday 11 November
Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ
Lic. All Ages
NEW TICKETS JUST RELEASED
ticketmaster.co.nz

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Sam Smith, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Sam Smith, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Sam Smith, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Rubens
The Rubens Debut More New Music With ‘Good Mood’

The Rubens have released their third song for 2023 with ‘Good Mood’ dropping this morning. (18 October 2023).

1 hour ago
Wolfgang Van Halen
Wolfgang Van Halen Marries Andraia Allsop

Wolfgang Van Halen has married Andraia Allsop at his home in Los Angeles with 90 of his friends and family.

21 hours ago
One Direction, Liam Payne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Payne of One Direction Banned From Driving For Six Months In UK

Liam Payne has received a driving ban after he was caught speeding in London.

1 day ago
Chris Stapleton
Chris Stapleton Postpones Three Shows On Doctors Orders

Chris Stapleton has postponed three concerts after being diagnosed with bronchitis and laryngitis.

5 days ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran To Headline Rock In Rio in Lisbon

Rock in Rio Lisbon is gearing up for an extraordinary 20th anniversary celebration in June 2024, and today reveals the first headliner, Ed Sheeran.

5 days ago
Tkay Maidza
Tkay Maidza To Play Two Australian Sweet Justice Shows In December

Zimbabwean born South Australian rapper Tkay Maidza will perform two shows in November for the release of her second album ‘Sweet Justice’.

October 11, 2023
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Becomes First Person To Earn BRIT 100 Million Award

Ed Sheeran has been announced as the first British artist to receive a special-edition Gold BRIT Billion Award by the BPI, the representative voice for the UK’s world leading record labels and music companies.

October 5, 2023