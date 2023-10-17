More Tickets Added for Sam Smith and Meg Mac Australia and New Zealand Tour - Noise11.com

Sam Smith’s upcoming Australia and New Zealand tour will kick off next week with new tickets added to the shows, including the previously sold-out dates.
Sam Smith will tour Australia and New Zealand with Meg Mac opening all shows.
Sam Smith has been touring Asia in the last few weeks with shows ticked off in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Japan.
Sam’s setlist is:
Stay With Me (from In The Only Hour, 2014)
I’m Not the Only One (from In The Only Hour, 2014)
Like I Can (from In The Only Hour, 2014)
Too Good at Goodbyes (from The Thrill of It All, 2017)
Part 1:Love
Perfect (from Gloria, 2023)
Diamonds (from Love Goes, 2020)
How Do You Sleep? (from Love Goes, 2020)
Dancing With a Stranger (Sam Smith & Normani cover)
Part 2: Beauty
Kissing You (from Gloria, 2023)
Lay Me Down (from In The Only Hour, 2014)
Love Goes (from Love Goes, 2020)
Gimme (from Gloria, 2023)
Lose You(from Gloria, 2023)
Promises (from Love Goes, 2020)
I’m Not Here to Make Friends (from Gloria, 2023)
Latch (Disclosure single with Sam Smith, 2012)
I Feel Love (Donna Summer cover)
Part 3:Sex
Gloria (from Gloria, 2023)
Human Nature (Madonna cover)
Unholy (from Gloria, 2023)
Saturday 28 October
Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA
Lic. All Ages
Tuesday 31 October
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
Lic. All Ages
Wednesday 1 November
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
Lic. All Ages
Friday 3 November
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
Lic. All Ages
Saturday 4 November
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
Lic. All Ages
Wednesday 8 November
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
Lic. All Ages
Saturday 11 November
Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ
Lic. All Ages
