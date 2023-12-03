Morrissey Blows Out First Australian Show In Perth - Noise11.com

Morrissey’s Friday night concert in Perth was cancelled because of “technical difficulties”.

Morrissey was due to open his Australian tour at the Perth Concert Hall but instead the first show will now be Monday December 4 in Melbourne.

Morrissey last played in Australia in 2016. Before that his Aussie tours were in 2012 and 2002. The Smiths never toured Australia. Johnny Marr has played Australia in 2003, 2014 and 2015.

Morrissey setlist Tokyo, 28 November, 2023

We Hate It When Our Friends Become Successful (from Your Arsenal, 1992)

Suedehead (from Viva Hate, 1988)

Alma Matters (from Maladjusted, 1997)

Our Frank (from Kill Uncle, 1991)

Stop Me If You Think You’ve Heard This One Before (from The Smiths, Strangeways Here We Come, 1987)

Sure Enough, the Telephone Rings (new)

I Wish You Lonely (from Low In High School, 2017)

How Soon Is Now? (from The Smiths, Meat Is Murder, 1985)

Girlfriend in a Coma (from The Smiths, Strangeways Here We Come, 1987)

Irish Blood, English Heart (from You Are The Quarry, 2004)

Let Me Kiss You (from You Are The Quarry, 2004)

Half a Person (from The Smith, The World Won’t Listen, 1987)

Speedway (from Vauxhall and I, 1994)

The Loop (from World of Morrissey, 1995)

Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want (The Smiths b-side, 1984)

Everyday Is Like Sunday (from Viva Hate, 1988)

Jack the Ripper (from World of Morrissey, 1995)

Encore:

Sweet and Tender Hooligan (from The Smiths, Louder Than Bombs, 1987)

40 YEARS OF MORRISSEY

Friday 1 December, Perth Concert Hall (Cancelled)

Monday 4 December Melbourne Palais Theatre

Tuesday 5 December, Melbourne Palais Theatre

Friday 8 December Brisbane Fortitude Music Hall

Sunday 10 December, Sydney State Theatre

Monday 11 December, Sydney State Theatre

