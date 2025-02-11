Morrissey Reactivates For UK Dates - Noise11.com

Morrissey has announced his only UK and Ireland tour dates of 2025.

Morrissey will play Dublin’s 3Arena on May 31, followed by two nights at the O2 Academy in Glasgow on June 4 and 5, before wrapping the run with a gig in his native Manchester at the Co-Op Live on June 7.

Chicago band Brigitte Calls Me Baby will be the support act in Dublin and Manchester.

Morrissey is also set to tour North America in April and May.

The new dates come after the ‘Everyday Is Like Sunday’ singer’s 2024 North America tour.

Morrissey was forced to cancel a bunch of shows last year after “receiving medical supervision for physical exhaustion”.

Meanwhile, Morrissey previously revealed that he was locked in a battle with Capitol Records over the release of his album ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’.

He explained the label would return the album to him “for a certain price” as they hadn’t released it.

Moz told ‘Good Day New York’: “This album was recorded in January 2021 and Capitol signed it and didn’t release it, but they’re now prepared to give it back to me for a certain price.

“It’s been quite traumatic and quite sad because when you record something, you want it to be available immediately and it was very much of the time. For me, it was a very personal thing and the fact that it hasn’t been released has been torture.”

The album – which was scheduled for release in February 2023 – reportedly featured production from Elton John, Ozzy Osbourne and Andrew Watt, along with collaborations with Miley Cyrus, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith and Flea, and Iggy Pop.

The controversial musician revealed Miley would no longer appear on the track ‘I Am Veronica’ but insisted that her reasons for pulling out were unrelated to him.

Writing on his official Morrissey Central website, he said: “In truth, Miley has backed off for reasons unconnected to me, having had a major clash with a key figure in ‘the circle’. I cannot give any details about the private fight because … it is private, after all.

“Miley knew everything about me when she arrived to sing ‘I Am Veronica’ almost two years ago; she walked into the studio already singing the song. She volunteered. I did not ask her to get involved. Her professionalism was astounding, her vocals a joy to behold. Every minute that I spent with Miley was loving and funny. She asked if she could be in the ‘Veronica’ video. I was very honored. She told me that Morrissey songs are on 24-hour rotation in her house, and she had frequently been photographed in Morrissey t-shirts. Miley came into my world; I did not venture towards hers. I was eternally thankful, and even now, I remain so.”

In April 2024, Morrissey claimed he regained the rights to ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’ and 2014 LP ‘World Peace Is None of Your Business’.

Morrissey’s 2025 UK tour dates:

Wednesday, June 4, Glasgow O2 Academy

Thursday June 5, Glasgow O2 Academy

Saturday June 7, Manchester Co-op Live

